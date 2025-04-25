Tips to Prepare for the Upcoming School Holidays

Jakarta. The school break for Indonesian kids is close at hand. Families across the archipelago are putting on their thinking caps for ways to spend the highly anticipated time with their kids.

Various destinations that are popular with the public, such as Bali, Bandung, Japan, Singapore, to across continents are family tourist destinations, but of course, careful planning is needed, such as a special itinerary and budget. Taking your little one on vacation doesn't always have to be to expensive places, there are many vacation ideas that can be adjusted to your child's interests and your budget.

Educational Trips
Visiting museums, art galleries, science centers or planetariums, and zoos can be an alternative educational tour that can increase knowledge and stimulate children's thinking power. These places also often provide special programs for students during the school holidays.

Nature Vacation
Camping, mountain climbing, or picnics at the park can also bring your kids closer to nature. It is also a stress relief as your family can have exciting adventures and play freely in the open space.

Staying Creative and Productive
A fun “staycation” at home can be an alternative to a productive vacation. Decorating your room, watching movies, and playing board games with your children can increase closeness and bonds between family members. There are also tons of cooking and art classes that can be attended with children to improve personal skills and creative abilities that are useful and fun.

Exploring the City
Exploring corners of the city that have never been visited, cycling, and visiting favorite cafes and restaurants are alternatives to enjoying quality time with family. Community services to orphanages or nursing homes can also improve children's social spirit, while teaching children to share and be grateful.

Now that you have planned the vacation, it’s time to do the budgeting. You can also take advantage of the state-run pawnbroker Pegadaian has products that can be used to get holiday funds without having to sell valuable assets or affect monthly budget calculations.

The Gold Pawn is the most popular product at Pegadaian. Customers can go directly to the nearest Pegadaian outlet to pawn gold, such as gold bars or jewelry, with a fast, easy, and safe process. This is perfect for those who wish to book a flight as soon as possible.

Pegadaian also accepts non-gold pawns such as vehicles or electronics like smartphones, laptops, and even cameras.

Pegadaian also has what it calls the gold savings pawn. This feature lets customers use their gold savings for their financial needs without having to pawn their physical gold. This feature is available on Pegadaian Digital. 

Customers can determine the amount of balance to be pawned according to the desired loan, and the balance will be blocked. Once the process is approved and confirmed, the loan will be immediately disbursed to the customer's bank account. 

One of Pegadaian's customers, Wahyu (35), shared his experience in transacting Gold Savings Pawn using the Pegadaian Digital app. 

"I often save gold at Pegadaian. I like it because it is easy and fast. If I need funds for a vacation with my family, I can pawn my gold savings for the amount I need. In just 5 minutes, the money goes directly into my account. Later, when I get paid, I can redeem it immediately, and the balance will be returned. Pegadaian Digital is super easy, fast, safe, and convenient," Wahyu said.

