Tjakap Djiwa 2025 by ARYADUTA Bali: Fostering Wellness, Sustainability, and Joy for Our Little Ones

Bali. ARYADUTA Bali launched the Tjakap Djiwa Campaign, themed “A healthy body resides in a healthy mind.” This campaign highlights children, focusing on the maintenance of their well-being, promoting sustainability, and enriching their lives with enjoyable and meaningful experiences.

RM Rendy Prapanca, General Manager of ARYADUTA Bali, expressed their excitement in realizing Tjakap Djiwa this year with a new focus on children.

“Our goal is to inspire families to prioritize physical and mental health while instilling sustainability values in future generations. The enthusiasm and amazing support from our partners and participants made this event truly unforgettable,” he said.

The launch event was held in a festive manner, with various activities designed to inspire and entertain families. It started with an Eco-Chic Runway Show organized by The Models Management, where children confidently showcased stylish yet comfortable clothing made from eco-friendly fabrics, emphasizing individuality and sustainable fashion.

Next, an Inspirational Talk Show titled “Raising Happy and Confident Children” featured prominent speakers, including Psychologist Ida Bagus Jendra, Miss Rakaori, Founder of The Models Management, and Mrs. Elsye, Chairperson of the Peduli Kemanusiaan Foundation.

The speakers shared valuable insights on how to foster happiness and confidence in children. The session provided participants with new experiences, inspiration, and practical parenting tips.

Additionally, there was an exciting Children's Coloring Competition, with more than 50 young participants. The children colored pictures representing environmental care. The competition trained participants' creativity while raising awareness about sustainability.

Divided into three categories—Kindergarten, Elementary School grades 1-3, and grades 4-6—the competition encouraged creativity with joy. Winners received certificates, trophies, playground vouchers, and goodie bags, ensuring every child went home with a smile and happy memories.

The event also featured a Local Children’s MSMEs Bazaar. Every child and family explored unique offerings such as educational toys, eco-friendly clothing, and handmade accessories or decorations for children’s rooms.

The Bazaar provided an excellent platform for local entrepreneurs while promoting meaningful, sustainable purchases. To add a magical touch, the day concluded with a mesmerizing Kids’ Theatrical Ballerina Show.

Combining dance with storytelling, the performance highlighted the importance of sustainability and caring for the planet. Through this unique tale, children learned valuable lessons about protecting nature in a fun and entertaining way.

Rendi mentioned that the event was also supported by various partners, including The Models Management, Peduli Kemanusiaan Foundation, Unicare Clinics, Morinaga Chil Go, and Element Family Fun. Their contributions helped create a day filled with learning, laughter, and inspiration for families.

“Seeing children engaged in meaningful activities, from showcasing eco-friendly fashion to learning about sustainability through art and performances, truly warms the heart. Tjakap Djiwa is more than just a campaign, it’s a movement to build a brighter future for future generations,” he explained.

As ARYADUTA Bali continues its commitment to well-being and sustainability, the success of Tjakap Djiwa 2025 marks another milestone in fostering a healthier and happier community.

