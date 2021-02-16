Tokopedia Academy Participants Increased Almost Threefold in 2021

Tokopedia Academy, an online learning center initiated by Indonesian technology company Tokopedia dedicated to nurture Indonesia's digital talents. The above photo was taken before the Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo Courtesy of Tokopedia)

Jakarta. Tokopedia Academy —an online learning center initiated by Indonesian technology company, Tokopedia, to nurture the nation’s digital talents— recorded almost a threefold rise in the number of participants last year.

“Throughout 2021, participants who participate in educational programs about digital and technology through the Tokopedia Academy have increased almost three times, compared to 2020,” Aswin T. Utomo, the CIO, chief of staff technology and senior vice president at Tokopedia, said in a recent press statement.

Aswin attributed this significant increase to the six new Tokopedia Academy programs launched in 2021.

Among others is the START Talks, a discussion forum in which tech industry leaders share their insight on the tech world.

There is also the Tokopedia NextGen, an incubator program aimed to hone highschool students’ digital prowess. Other programs that have attracted participants are Tokopedia Goes To Campus (TGTC) x Project and Summer Acceleration Program. These two initiatives serve as a learning ground for university students and fresh graduates. Tokopedia also hosts webinars on customer experience, namely Start CX First Summit and CX First Talks.

Tokopedia Academy currently has 18 programs, which range from product design workshops to summits. Anyone can access these programs for free on the Tokopedia Academy official website.

2021 was a busy year for Tokopedia Academy, with a total of 4 summits, 14 workshops, 55 educational webinars.

Tokopedia’s annual tech conference —the START Summit— made a return last year. Annual conference START Women in Tech was also back for the second time to empower women in the tech industry. In the same year, Tokopedia also held the START CX Summit, as well as the Konferensi Maju Digital (KMD) with the GoTo group ecosystem.

Last year, Tokopedia also hosted 14 workshops on programming, product development, multi-cloud strategy, entrepreneurship, among others. Whereas the 55 educational webinars focused on technology, data, product design, product management, customer experience, and other tech-related topics.

Pires Cerullo shared his experience joining the DevCamp 2021 intensive training and hackathon program.

"I got a lot of benefits and insights from the tech leaders at Tokopedia. Especially during the Hackathon, where there are many interesting ideas and innovations that we can think of in 22 hours,” Pires said.

Pires added that he was also grateful that the program had given him the opportunity to intern at Tokopedia. Aswin pledged that Tokopedia would continue to collaborate and innovate to meet the needs of the community, including in terms of providing digital education.

"So that Indonesian talents can advance the Indonesian technology industry while at the same time rising together to encourage economic recovery," Aswin said.