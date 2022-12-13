Tokopedia Care Bags 10 Awards at 2022 Contact Center World

Tokopedia takes home nine gold medals, one silver, and a dream team award at the recent 2022 Contact Center World competition. (Photo Courtesy of Tokopedia)

Jakarta. Tokopedia Care, the customer service center of the Indonesian marketplace giant Tokopedia, recently bagged ten awards —encompassing nine gold and one silver— at the 2022 Contact Center World competition.

This marked the fourth year that Tokopedia Care entered and won big at the annual event.

The nine gold medals that Tokopedia had taken home included categories such as technology innovation (internal solution), organizational customer experience (CX), and use of self-service technology, customer service professionals, best supervisors, to name a few. As well as the VIP team category, social media use, customer service management, as well as workforce planning.

Tokopedia Care won silver in the best customer service category.

For the past four years, Tokopedia has always competed in the “Best Use of Self-Service Technology” category. Tokopedia said in a press statement that this aligned with Tokopedia Care’s commitment to improving its CX quality with artificial intelligence or AI-powered digital services which can answer all customer inquiries in a flash.

Tokopedia also attributed the gold medal in organizational CX to its consistent efforts in improving its services.

“This shows that as more companies embrace customer experience, Tokopedia’s CX innovations have given a positive impact on the company, users, and the Indonesian customer service industry through various efforts in meeting the users’ expectations, building their trust and becoming emotionally connected with them,” said Rudy Dalimunthe, SVP of Sales, Operations, and Product, Tokopedia.

Tokopedia Care is one of the 2022 Contact Center World dream teams. This makes it the only e-commerce company to be on the list joined by big names such as BCA, HSBC, Pertamina, Multichoice, ONQ. The Dream Team award recognizes the company’s investment in training, education, and career plans to help its staff flourish.

Tokopedia Care this time had to go against more than 30 companies from Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and the Americas.

In July, Tokopedia won 21 medals —14 gold, six silver, and one bronze— in the Asia-Pacific-level edition of the competition.

At Contact Center World, Tokopedia Care is not only competing with business giants across the globe. But they also find many insights by benchmarking with other contact center practitioners. Tokopedia said that this aligned with its “DNA”, namely the “growth mindset'' and “focus on consumer”. “These pillars encourage the company to continue to innovate and improve its services to deliver the best customer experience,” Rudy said.

Tokopedia created Tokopedia Care to assist users —be they sellers or buyers— in case they have any inquiries.

“Tokopedia Care serves as the first layer to make sure that our customers are satisfied, feel helped, and also receive the best experience be it from both a business or service standpoint,” Rudy added.

This will help measure if businesses have gained customers’ trust and whether they would make a transaction again or even promote the business.