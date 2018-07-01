Tokopedia CISO Among Asean’s Top Cybersecurity Executives

Jakarta. Boris Hajduk —the chief information security officer of Indonesian technology company Tokopedia— has entered the list of the top cybersecurity executives in Southeast Asia, according to the CSO30 Asean Awards 2021.

“The inaugural CSO30 Asean awards recognizes the top 30 senior cybersecurity executives driving business value, demonstrating leadership, and influencing rapid change in Southeast Asia and Hong Kong," CSO wrote in its official website.

The award honors leading individuals and organizations whose security projects and initiatives demonstrate outstanding business value and leadership.

Hajduk was initially among the 70 nominations of cybersecurity leaders. The judging panel then judged the nominees based on their security initiatives introduced over the past two years that have changed the way their business is protected.

“Under Leadership, nominees were evaluated based on how they collaborated with andinfluenced their leadership team to improve cybersecurity and resilience within the firm. Judges also assessed their contribution to the wider cybersecurity community beyond their organizations,” CSO wrote.

Ensuring cybersecurity is a must for all online marketplaces in protecting its ecosystem and users. Data shows that Tokopedia is home to more than 100 million monthly active users with more than 11 million merchants. Many of these merchants are micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).