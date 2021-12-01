Tokopedia, Gov't Go Hand in Hand to Help Central Java's MSMEs Flourish

Jakarta. Many micro, small and medium enterprises, or MSMEs, in Central Java are making use of e-commerce like Tokopedia to help them thrive particularly during the Covid-19 pandemic. And embracing Tokopedia’s technology seems to have borne fruit for these businesses.

Patrobas, a sneaker brand well-known among young sneakerheads, first joined Tokopedia in 2018. Patrobas owner, Sebastian Surya Sutantio found that being part of Tokopedia has brought him numerous benefits, including empowering the local shoe craftsmen of various regions.

“And even during the pandemic, we were able to employ our workers and our turnover reached tens of millions,” Sebastian said in a press statement.

The El Clasico sneaks, which Patrobas sold exclusively on Tokopedia, even sold out in just less than four minutes. Patrobas also takes part in the “Melangkah Bareng” (‘Walk Together’) —an initiative to support the local footwear industry— with NeverTooLavish and Tokopedia.

Along the way Patrobas also saw a more than eightfold increase in Tokopedia transactions in the third quarter of 2021, compared to its first three months in Tokopedia.

Semarang-based roastery Panna Coffee also shared its experience in selling at Tokopedia. Panna Coffee only processes special-grade, farmer-grown coffee beans. It has accepted coffee beans from farmers across the archipelago, from Aceh to Papua. Like Patrobas, its transactions also recorded a significant growth after joining Tokopedia.

Panna Coffee’s Tokopedia transactions increased twofold during the third quarter of 2021, compared to the same period last year.

Heritage Brass also reported a significant increase in transactions. Heritage Brass’ Tokopedia transactions in the third quarter of 2021 were over 130 times larger compared to that of its first three months in Tokopedia. The Semarang-based MSME sells traditional brass crafts in hopes to promote the beauty of Indonesia’s art and culture.

Patrobas, Panna Coffee, Heritage Brass are only a few of the many thriving MSMEs in Tokopedia, coming from Central Java.

According to Tokopedia founder and chief executive officer William Tanuwijaya, the growth potential of Central Java’s MSMEs remains very large.

In Tokopedia, the MSMEs’ transactions on average in the third quarter of 2021 grew almost 1.5 times compared to the same period last year. The number of Tokopedia merchants from Central Java also jumped almost 1.5 times.

The GoTo Group, which Tokopedia is a part of, is making efforts to help Central Java’s MSMEs flourish. Among others with the recent launch of #BangkitBersama, the group’s flagship MSME capacity-building program in Central Java.

“The campaign aims to improve the competitiveness of local MSMEs, including those in Central Java, with digitalization. So that they can become the champion in their own country,” William said in a press statement.

The #BangkitBersama initiative comprises training programs on business skills needed by MSMEs, ranging from production, marketing, branding to business development. For instance, new Tokopedia merchants can learn about business 101 on Sekolah Kilat Seller (SKS).

#BangkitBersama also offers MSME incubation classes in partnership with Sebelas Maret University (UNS). As well as MSME training, in collaboration with Central Java’s government offices at the city, district or provincial level.

Tokopedia has also set up a special page dedicated to Semarang and Solo’s selected merchants. The page dubbed as Kumpulan Toko Pilihan (KTP) comes with tons of exciting offers and can make shopping at Central Java’s MSMEs more efficient.

According to William, the #BangkitBersama initiative takes on a hyperlocal approach, which seeks to bring the buyers closer to the nearest sellers in the area.

“This is to give local MSMEs across the archipelago the same opportunity to grow. So there is no need to move to the capital city to become a champion,” William said.

The #BangkitBersama campaign launch in Central Java is in partnership with the provincial government.

“#BangkitBersama is in line with our efforts to encourage local MSMEs to become a champion [by joining] a digital ecosystem, so they can drive the regional economic recovery,” Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo said.