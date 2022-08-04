Tokopedia Joins List of Best Workplaces for Innovators

Jakarta. US business magazine Fast Company recently included an Indonesian technology company with the leading marketplace platform, Tokopedia, on its list of the Best Workplaces for Innovators.

The annual ranking recognizes the world’s top 100 companies that encourage innovations at all levels. These companies come from a wide range of industries, including IT, biotech, consumer packaged goods, education, financial services, cybersecurity, and engineering, to name a few.

Fast Company, in partnership with consulting firm Accenture and an eight-member judging panel, scored 1,500 submissions. They later ended up with a list of 100 names, which included Tokopedia.

Since its founding in 2009, Tokopedia aims to become a technology company that is not only looked up to but also serves as a “home” for Indonesia’s best digital talents.

Tokopedia — which calls its employees by the Japanese word for comrade or Nakama— said it sought to cultivate a purpose-driven work culture that rests on three DNA: 1) focus on the consumer; 2) growth mindset; 3) make it happen, make it better.

And this shared value of ‘make it happen, make it better’ can be strongly felt in the company’s day-to-day operations, according to Tokopedia Chief Operating Officer, Melissa Siska Juminto.

“The question of ‘what else to start?’ has always become an internal question that fosters new innovations,” Melissa said.

“We believe a quality talent does not only contribute to the company’s growth but they also better themselves and those around them to foster a positive work culture together, both within the team and the organization as a whole,” she added.

A photo of Tokopedia employees or Nakama interacting with one another. (Photo Courtesy of Tokopedia)

Tokopedia is part of the publicly listed tech giant GoTo Group.

Cultivating an inclusive and diverse workplace where anyone can feel accepted and be the best versions of themselves regardless of their background has been one of GoTo's commitments.

GoTo finds that companies can become more innovative, productive, resilient, and responsible by promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion in the workplace. This would require a comprehensive process, as well as policies and programs that let the employees know they are respected, involved, and supported. This policy also aligns with GoTo's diverse business ecosystem which encompasses on-demand transport, e-commerce, food and grocery delivery, logistics and fulfillment, as well as financial services.

“We are committed to helping our Nakama discover and reach their purpose, while also driving sustainable business growth. Nurturing good work culture, values, and principles are the key to getting the best talents,” Melissa said.