Tokopedia Launches New Subscription Plan ‘Plus by GoTo’

Jakarta. Tokopedia, the e-commerce marketplace platform of tech giant GoTo, unveiled on Tuesday a new subscription plan called “Plus by GoTo”, which alleviates customers' worries over shipping costs.

The subscription package enables users to enjoy unlimited free shipping and same-day delivery with faster order processing time on hundreds of millions of products available on Tokopedia, compared to the quota restrictions that currently apply for free-delivery promotions.

This feature makes online shopping in an incredibly vast country such as Indonesia easier.

“People have truly embraced online shopping as a result of the pandemic. However, as Indonesia is the world’s largest archipelagic country, shoppers here face a number of logistical issues, one of which is shipping costs. Many Indonesians look for low-cost, even free delivery without quotas," Gabriella Kawilarang, the Head of Product at Tokopedia, said in a recent press statement.

"Plus by GoTo presents itself as a solution to this problem, with which our customers can shop worry-free on Tokopedia, without having to track delivery fees," she added.

In addition to free shipping, subscribers also get access to exclusive promotions from GoTo’s partners, among others, medicine and doctor consultation discounts on the telemedicine platform Halodoc.

Other promos include an up to 99% discount for FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 streaming vouchers on Vidio app. Plus by GoTo also offers exclusive Tokopedia NOW! coupons, prioritized service from Tokopedia Care, and many more benefits through upcoming new partner launches.

Plus by GoTo is currently available to users in Java Island. The subscription package program will expand to other regions in Indonesia as well as more parts of the GoTo ecosystem, according to Gabriella.

During the initial promotion period, users can get a Plus by GoTo six-month subscription at Rp 150,000. This works out to around IDR 25,000 per month.

“Plus by GoTo is a prime example of how we can unlock synergies across our ecosystem to offer more value for customers. As the only e-commerce player with a fleet powered by a market-leading on-demand platform, we are able to deliver the next level of service and enhance engagement with our platforms, which we believe will foster long-lasting customer loyalty," said Anthony Wijaya, the Director/Head of Marketplace of GoTo Group.