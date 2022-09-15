Tokopedia Named One of the Best Places to Work Asia Pacific 2022

Jakarta. PRWeek Asia and Campaign Asia-Pacific recently spotlighted homegrown technology giant Tokopedia as one of the best places to work in Asia-Pacific in 2022, making it the only Indonesian company to join the esteemed list.

Tokopedia wins the Best Employee Support specialist category. Tokopedia’s efforts to keep its employees —also known as Nakama (the Japanese word for ‘comrade’)— healthy and sane during the global health crisis have earned the company the award.

One of Tokopedia’s flagship employee support programs is the Nakama Wellbeing Ecosystem which is accessible anywhere and at any time. The company embraces six health pillars, namely mental wellness, physical wellness, emotional wellness, social wellness, purpose wellness, and financial wellness.

Nakama can consult with a psychologist to help up their motivation, while also keeping their physical and mental health in check amid the pandemic. Employees can also make a video-call appointment with the company doctor if they or their family ever need medical consultation or have any inquiries about Covid-19.

Tokopedia grants maternal leave and ten-day paternity leave. In addition, after female Nakama gives birth, they are entitled to a Mother Transition Period - for 2 weeks after their maternity leave ends, their weekly working hours would be reduced to 20 hours per week.

And in this age of remote working, Tokopedia makes working from home more fun by regularly hosting a wide range of virtual activities such as Nakama Got Talent, Nakama Smart Carefully, Positive Talks, Well-being Talks, and Nakama eSport Competition.

When the pandemic first hit Indonesia, Tokopedia told employees to entirely work from home, while also having a 24/7 relief and response team on standby.

Covid-infected Nakama and family members also receive isolation kits, meal support, and access to a self-isolation facility. Together with GoTo, Tokopedia provides those with mild symptoms with a self-isolation facility at five-star hotels in Jakarta.

Other pandemic-related programs include plasma donation and a Covid-19 vaccination drive that has been running since June 2021. Tokopedia said it had helped deliver up to the third vaccine dose for its employees and family members.

Nakaheroes —a community that helps with the company’s Covid-19 initiatives— also play a significant role in providing employee support during the health crisis. They help run the hotline, deliver logistics assistance (isolation kits, oxygen tanks), and book hotels for self-isolation.

The Nakaheroes also serve as the case manager for Nakama who need direct intensive monitoring. They help employees look for hospitals, and plasma donors, and get their Covid-19 vaccine.