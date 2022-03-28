Tokopedia Takes Home 2022 PRIA Awards

Tokopedia scores three wins at the 2022 Public Relations Indonesia Awards, or PRIA, in Semarang on March 25, 2022. (Photo Courtesy of Tokopedia)

Jakarta. Tokopedia scored three wins at the 2022 Public Relations Indonesia Awards, or PRIA, in Semarang on Friday.

The Indonesian tech giant took home three awards for the private sector category at the 2022 PRIA.

The first award acknowledged Tokopedia’s community-based development program, namely Tokopedia Bersama. This program focuses on empowering the pandemic-battered businesses owned by retired migrant workers.

Tokopedia also won a Corporate PR award for its hyperlocal initiative. The hyperlocal program matches customers with the closest sellers in the area. This makes shopping more convenient to the customers, while boosting the exposure and demand for the local micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in the region.

Lastly, the PR Department Award.

“In line with 2022 PRIA’s theme ‘Collaboration for the Nation’s Awakening’, Tokopedia as an Indonesian technology company pledges to propel the local MSMEs’ advancement while supporting the national economic recovery,” Nuraini Razak, the senior vice president of corporate affairs at Tokopedia, said.

“We would like to express our gratitude for these awards and appreciation. This will certainly motivate us to continuously innovate and come up with creations for the nation,” Nuraini said.

Holding the 2022 PRIA was PR Indonesia. About 194 companies and institutions joined the competition. PR Indonesia reported that it received 786 entries this year, a drastic jump from 609 entries in 2021.

“PRIA is a platform [for PR practitioners] to prove themselves and learn. It also honors PR practitioners who have shown superior performance in bringing their respective organizations/corporations to greater heights,” PR Indonesia founder and chief executive officer Asmono Wikan said in a press statement.

“It shows how PR plays a strategic role and naturally should be placed at a very honorable level,” he added.