Tokopedia Tops YouGov’s Recommend Ranking 2022 in Indonesia

Jakarta. Indonesian technology company with the largest marketplace platform Tokopedia recently topped market research firm YouGov’s 2022 Recommend Ranking in Indonesia, which comprises a list of the most recommended brands in the country.

YouGov reported that 90.2 percent of Tokopedia’s customers recommended the brand to others. This marks a significant improvement after the online marketplace ranked sixth last year during which it scored 86.6.

Advertisement

The 2022 rankings gave fellow e-commerce platform Shopee a score of 88.6, putting them in second place. Followed by tech giants Samsung (88.2) and Apple (87.9).

YouGov Recommend Rankings 2022 in Indonesia. (Photo Courtesy of YouGov)

Customer experience, the brand’s image and value, emotion, as well as consumer personality are pivotal in determining whether a person would recommend a brand.

Word-of-mouth marketing is a more effective way to boost a brand’s exposure compared to impersonal advertising. Once a person truly trusts a product or brand, they would want to tell others of the said product in everyday dialogue.

For the rankings, YouGov used its flagship YouGov BrandIndex tool to collect data from members of the public in markets across the globe every day. The research firm then tracks every brand’s performance against a range of metrics. YouGov made its annual recommendation rankings by measuring the percentage of a brand’s customers who would recommend it to a friend or colleague.

The scores on the Recommend Rankings showed average data collected from June 1, 2021, to May 31, 2022. The rankings data can be further developed with YouGov Recommend+ to better understand consumer advocacy.