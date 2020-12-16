Tokopedia Wins Best E-Commerce Award 2021

Jakarta. Marketplace giant Tokopedia’s contribution to the economy has won the company as best e-commerce at the CNBC Indonesia Awards 2021.

News outlet CNBC Indonesia on Tuesday held the awarding ceremony to honor the digital companies who have helped drive Indonesia’s economy throughout the pandemic-ridden 2021.

For the Most Inspiring Technology Companies category, Tokopedia won the Best E-Commerce Award. Receiving the award virtually was Tokopedia vice chairman and co-founder Leontinus Alpha Edison.

“With this award, [we will hold] a bigger responsibility. Together, we can remain committed, persistent, and drive Indonesia’s economy,” Leontinus said in his remarks, as seen on CNBC Indonesia’s website.

The Covid-19 pandemic has driven businesses to rely on technology in hopes to stay afloat.

A study by economic think-tank LPEM FEB UI reported that Tokopedia has contributed in empowering more than 90 percent of micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in 2020. Seven out of ten merchants also enjoyed a significant growth of a whopping 133 percent in sales volume.

The LPEM FEB UI study shows that 68.6 percent of merchants who joined the Tokopedia platform during the pandemic are the sole breadwinners of their families.

West Nusa Tenggara, Central Sulawesi, and South Sulawesi are the provinces who recorded the highest sales increase —by 144.6 percent, 73.4 percent, 73.3 percent respectively— during the pandemic.

Bali becomes the province with the highest rise —of about 66.2 percent— in the number of Tokopedia merchants. Followed by Yogyakarta (42.2 percent) and Jakarta (28.3 percent).

Tokopedia also recorded a significant increase in the number of merchants and users since January 2020. The number of merchants has jumped by 3.8 million, now reaching more than 11 million.

Tokopedia also booked a 10 million increase in its monthly active users. The e-commerce giant now has more than 100 million active users on its platform.