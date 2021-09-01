Tokopedia’s Hamper Transactions Up Almost Threefold as Holidays Approach

Jakarta. With the holiday season just around the corner, people are looking for ways to stay in touch with their loved ones amid the contactless Covid-19 pandemic. For instance, by sending beautifully wrapped hampers.

Shopping for holiday gifts online apparently remains a trend among Indonesians.

Indonesian online marketplace Tokopedia reported that its hamper transactions jumped almost by threefold as we get closer to Christmas and New Year’s Eve, compared to the same period last year.

“Hampers, holiday cards and chocolate are among the favorite products [in Tokopedia] this holiday season. Chocolate transactions saw an almost twofold increase as holidays approach, in comparison to last year,” Tokopedia’s external communications senior lead Ekhel Chandra Wijaya said in a statement on Tuesday.

Tokopedia’s internal data also showed that people still enjoy sending cards to their families and relatives. Holiday card transactions almost doubled, compared to last year.

“Household, health and self-care, food and beverages, electronics, and fashion are among the favorite categories [in Tokopedia] with Christmas and New Year’s just around the corner,” Ekhel said.

Easier Holiday Shopping

According to Ekhel, Tokopedia has a number of campaigns that can make holiday shopping a breeze. Tokopedia NOW!, for instance, helps people to buy groceries like meat, fruits, and snacks, with two hours of delivery after payment.

In Tokopedia Nyam, the marketplace also teams up with local food and beverage merchants, making it easier for people to send sweet treats to their loved ones for the holidays.

As part of the Hyperlocal initiative, Tokopedia also presents the Kumpulan Toko Pilihan (KTP) that connects people with their local micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) within the region.

“Tokopedia is committed to #SelaluAdaSelaluBisa [be always able and present] in offering all kinds of products that the Indonesians need, including during this holiday season, so people can celebrate the joy of Christmas and the New Year's more safely, without leaving their homes,” Ekhel said.