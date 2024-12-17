Tons of Promos, Interactive Booths Enliven BTV Semesta Berpesta

Palembang. Colossal music event BTV Semesta Berpesta showered its participants with tons of interactive booths and promos from well-known brands.

The event, which featured top artists such as Wali and Rony Parulian, also had a booth dedicated to the e-wallet AstraPay. AstraPay's brand communication Jesslyn said visitors could take part in various activities, including a spin wheel. Participants could simply register and top up their AstraPay balance on the spot without admin fees.

"If you shop at this event tenant using AstraPay, you can immediately get Rp5,000 cashback and a Rp5,000 discount voucher. We also gave away exclusive merchandise such as hats, pouches, notebooks, and tumblers," said Jesslyn.

AstraPay also held a lucky draw with a balance of up to Rp 2 million for three lucky winners.

The Honda booth also had various types of motorbikes, including the Vario 160, ADV 160, Scoopy, and Stylo 160. According to Honda's SPP Promotion for South Sumatra, Davy Pratama, visitors could enjoy special promos when purchasing certain units during the event.

"There are lots of interesting promos from Honda at BTV Semesta Berpesta. For the Vario 160, there is an installment discount of up to Rp 150,000, just pay Rp 1.25 million, and visitors can save up to Rp 7 million," explained Davy.

"As for the PCX 160, just pay Rp 1.75 million with the same installment discount, and the savings can also be up to Rp 7 million," he said.

Daihatsu also offered BTV Semesta Berpesta visitors with its cars. Daitahtsu Rocky, its latest compact SUV car, also gained attention. Rocky comes with a tough yet stylish exterior. It is also packed with LED technology, complete with a rear spoiler and high-mount stop lamp. The car also comes with 17-inch polished alloy wheels and 205/60 R17 tires, which give a dashing impression but remain proportional for everyday use. This combination makes the Daihatsu Rocky suitable for activities in big cities, without losing its sporty character.

GS Astra took part in the event. Head of GS Astra Palembang Ferdy said that the company had brought tons of products from Astra Otoparts, including the Aspira spare parts for two-wheelers.

This year, BTV Semesta Berpesta is coming to six major cities: Palembang, Bandung, Bogor, Malang, Yogyakarta, and Jakarta. This event is supported by Astra Group, which encompasses United Tractors, FIFGROUP, Astra Credit Companies, Toyota Astra Financial Services (TAF), Garda Oto, Bank Saqu, AstraPay, Astra Honda Motor, Aspira, GS Astra, and Astra Daihatsu Motor.

