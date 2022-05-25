Topping Off Held For Kamaya Tower at Akasa Pure Living BSD City

Property developer Sinar Mas Land holds the topping-off ceremony for Kamaya Tower in Akasa Pure Living, BSD City, on May 21, 2022. (Photo Courtesy of Sinar Mas Land)

BSD City. Property developer Sinar Mas Land on Saturday held the topping-off ceremony for Kamaya Tower in Akasa Pure Living apartment, BSD City.

The topping-off marked that the construction of Kamaya Tower had entered the final stage.

Working on this project is a consortium of Sinar Mas Land and Dwijaya Karya Development. The apartment unit handover is scheduled for March 2023.

"Sinar Mas Land through the Akasa Pure Living apartment strives to realize our commitment for a progressive and timely development. With this topping-off, we can soon finalize Kamaya tower and hand [the units] over as scheduled, so it can answer people's needs for a comfortable, of quality, and strategic residence," Anna Budiman, the BSD City commercial chief executive officer, said in a recent press statement.

Sinar Mas Land is offering the Double Dream program in which consumers can enjoy double the benefit, double the reward, double the saving, when purchasing a property product. Consumers will get price reductions, free duty on land and building acquisition rights, down payment subsidies, and free contract fees that can be combined with the government’s stimulus in the property sector such as the government-borne value added tax and low interest rates. There is also a raffle for electronic products and a grand prize of a Yamaha Gear 125.

Akasa Pure Living

As the name suggests, the Akasa Pure Living embraces a “pure living” concept.

The project encompasses six towers that balance the concepts of a residential and a green space in a single modern apartment. Akasa Pure Living sits on a 2.8 hectare land and consists of 27 floors. The Kamaya Tower offers four types of apartment units, namely studio, 1 BR Junior, 1 BR & 2 BR with the price starting from Rp 390 million (about ($26,646) with Rp 2 million installments.

Akasa Pure Living boasts a multitude of modern facilities, among others, a commercial retail arcade, thematic swimming pool, thematic garden, and children's playground. Other amenities include a jogging track, fitness center, and a basketball court. Akasa Pure Living also offers a sky and roof garden, discovery park, nursery park, digital park, foot reflexology park, olympic park, BBQ area, as well as a 24-hour security and CCTV.

At Kamaya Tower, the apartment unit comes with a 60x60 homogeneous tile flooring, windows system, and a grease trap.

Located at the heart of BSD City, Akasa Pure Living is in close proximity with toll roads, namely the Jakarta-Serpong and Jakarta-Merak/Kebon Jeruk toll roads, which are integrated with JORR/Pondok Indah toll, Soekarno-Hatta toll roads, and other toll accesses on Java island.

BSD City will soon have access to the Serbaraja toll gate that connects to Balaraja and other Tangerang regency areas. Public transportation —ranging from feeder buses, TransJakarta, shuttle, commuter line trains (Sudimara and Rawa Buntu stations)— support the city’s mobility.

As for your shopping and entertainment needs, there are AEON Mall, The Breeze, Q-Big, ICE, as well as BSD City and Intermoda modern markets nearby.

Akasa Pure Living is also in a strategic area for education. Schools that are within close proximity include Monash University, Apple Developer Academy, Prasetiya Mulya University, Atma Jaya University, Sinarmas World Academy, Nanyang School, Deutsche Schule, IPEKA, Santa Ursula School and Al-Azhar School BSD.

Hospitals such as Eka Hospital, Medika, and RIS are also within easy reach of Akasa Pure Living.