Tri Pakarta Becomes More Competitive in Insurance Industry

November 17, 2023 | 12:59 pm
(Photo Courtesy of BNI)
(Photo Courtesy of BNI)

Jakarta. Asuransi Tri Pakarta, the subsidiary of the pension fund Dana Pensiun BNI, recently vowed to provide high-quality insurance products.

The company’s assets last year totaled Rp 2.79 trillion, comprising investment assets (Rp 1.09 trillion) and non-investment assets (Rp 1.70 trillion). As of Oct. 2023, assets have totaled Rp 3.25 trillion.

"Customers and partners increasingly trust Tri Pakarta. This will certainly motivate us to continue to improve our performance and provide the best service," Asuransi Tri Pakarta president director Koen Yulianto was quoted as saying in a recent press statement.

Tri Pakarta recorded a net profit of Rp 84.98 billion throughout 2022, up by 38.46 percent from the previous year. The company also recorded Rp 1.23 trillion in gross premium written, up by 31.76 percent from the previous year. The solid performance is why Asuransi Tri Pakarta won an award from The Finance at the 2023 Top 20 Financial Institution Awards.

Tri Pakarta also won the Best CFO award in the General Insurance Company category with Gross Premiums of Rp 1 trillion to Rp 2 trillion from The Finance.

They also took home an award for the 2023 Best General Insurance category. The award recognizes Tri Pakarta’s financial performance in 2020-2022.

"We’d like to thank you for the award. We hope that we can continue to improve our performance in the future," Koen Yulianto said.

Read More:Housing Incentives to Boost BNI Griya’s Performance

Tags:
#Special Updates
Keywords:
Investor Daily
