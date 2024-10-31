United Tractors Announces Rp 7.8 Trillion Dividends

April 28, 2025 | 10:27 am
United Tractors holds a press conference after the general shareholders' meeting in Jakarta on April 26, 2025. (Photo Courtesy of United Tractors)
United Tractors holds a press conference after the general shareholders' meeting in Jakarta on April 26, 2025. (Photo Courtesy of United Tractors)

Jakarta. Construction firm United Tractors, known by its ticker symbol UNTR, recently announced it had booked a Rp 19.5 trillion net profit in 2024, resulting in cash dividends worth Rp 7.8 trillion.

This is equivalent to Rp 2,151 per share.

The distribution of dividends includes an interim dividend of Rp 667 per share or a total of Rp 2.4 trillion, which was paid on October 24, 2024.

"So, the rest is a final dividend that we will distribute of Rp1,484 per share. We will distribute them on May 8, 2025, at 4 p.m. Jakarta time. We will then pay the company's shareholders on May 28, 2025. The remaining Rp 11.7 trillion would be recorded as the company's retained earnings," United Tractors' corporate secretary Sara K Loebis.

United Tractors also appointed Former Energy Minister Ignasius Jonan as its independent commissioner.

The following is the updated list of United Tractors' top brass:

Board of Directors

President Director: Frans Kesuma
Director: Loudy Irwanto Ellias
Director: Iwan Hadiantoro
Director: Idot Supriadi
Director: Widjaja Kartika
Director: Vilihati Surya
Director: Ari Sutrisno
Director: Hendra Hutahean

Board of Commissioners

President Commissioner: Djony Bunarto Tjandro
Vice President Commissioner: Rudy
Commissioner: Djoko Pranoto Santoso
Commissioner: Gita Tiffani Boer
Commissioner: Benjamin Herrenden Birks
Independent Commissioner: Paulus Bambang Widjanarko
Independent Commissioner: Bruce Malcolm Cox
Independent Commissioner: Ignasius Jonan

UNTR also appointed public accounting firm Rintis, Jumadi, Rianto & Rekan to audit the consolidated financial statements of the company and its subsidiaries for 2025. The accountant in question is already registered with the Financial Services Authority.

UNTR's extraordinary shareholders' meeting also approved the amendment to Article 3 of the Company's Articles of Association concerning the Purpose and Objectives and Business Activities, including the Discussion of the Feasibility Study on the Addition of the Company's Business Activities with KBLI 63122.

"This is related to the KBLI business code. We have begun implementing web transactions, so the code must be added. The shareholders have also approved it," Sara said.

United Tractors Announces Rp 7.8 Trillion Dividends
United Tractors Announces Rp 7.8 Trillion Dividends

United Tractors Announces Rp 7.8 Trillion Dividends
United Tractors Announces Rp 7.8 Trillion Dividends

