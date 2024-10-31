United Tractors Announces Rp 7.8 Trillion Dividends

Jakarta. Construction firm United Tractors, known by its ticker symbol UNTR, recently announced it had booked a Rp 19.5 trillion net profit in 2024, resulting in cash dividends worth Rp 7.8 trillion.

This is equivalent to Rp 2,151 per share.

The distribution of dividends includes an interim dividend of Rp 667 per share or a total of Rp 2.4 trillion, which was paid on October 24, 2024.

"So, the rest is a final dividend that we will distribute of Rp1,484 per share. We will distribute them on May 8, 2025, at 4 p.m. Jakarta time. We will then pay the company's shareholders on May 28, 2025. The remaining Rp 11.7 trillion would be recorded as the company's retained earnings," United Tractors' corporate secretary Sara K Loebis.

United Tractors also appointed Former Energy Minister Ignasius Jonan as its independent commissioner.

The following is the updated list of United Tractors' top brass:

Board of Directors

President Director: Frans Kesuma

Director: Loudy Irwanto Ellias

Director: Iwan Hadiantoro

Director: Idot Supriadi

Director: Widjaja Kartika

Director: Vilihati Surya

Director: Ari Sutrisno

Director: Hendra Hutahean

Board of Commissioners

President Commissioner: Djony Bunarto Tjandro

Vice President Commissioner: Rudy

Commissioner: Djoko Pranoto Santoso

Commissioner: Gita Tiffani Boer

Commissioner: Benjamin Herrenden Birks

Independent Commissioner: Paulus Bambang Widjanarko

Independent Commissioner: Bruce Malcolm Cox

Independent Commissioner: Ignasius Jonan

UNTR also appointed public accounting firm Rintis, Jumadi, Rianto & Rekan to audit the consolidated financial statements of the company and its subsidiaries for 2025. The accountant in question is already registered with the Financial Services Authority.

UNTR's extraordinary shareholders' meeting also approved the amendment to Article 3 of the Company's Articles of Association concerning the Purpose and Objectives and Business Activities, including the Discussion of the Feasibility Study on the Addition of the Company's Business Activities with KBLI 63122.

"This is related to the KBLI business code. We have begun implementing web transactions, so the code must be added. The shareholders have also approved it," Sara said.

