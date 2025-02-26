United Tractors to Reduce Carbon Footprint with RECs Covering 28 Locations

Yovanda Noni
February 26, 2025 | 3:53 pm
SHARE
The handover of Renewable Energy Certificates (REC) to the PT United Tractors Tbk (UT) Sampit Branch (left photo) and the Jambi Branch by PT Perusahaan Listrik Negara (PLN) (United Tractors).
The handover of Renewable Energy Certificates (REC) to the PT United Tractors Tbk (UT) Sampit Branch (left photo) and the Jambi Branch by PT Perusahaan Listrik Negara (PLN) (United Tractors).

Jakarta. Heavy equipment, mining, and energy company United Tractors (UT) has secured Renewable Energy Certificates (REC) from state utility company Perusahaan Listrik Negara (PLN) for 2024, reinforcing its commitment to clean energy.

The certificates cover 28 operational locations, including UT’s head office, branches, and various sites across Indonesia. With these RECs, the company expects to cut greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by up to 12,596 tons of CO₂ equivalent, aligning with Astra’s 2030 Sustainability Aspirations to increase renewable energy usage.

PLN UID West Kalimantan General Manager Joice Lanny Wantania underscored the significance of UT’s initiative.

"REC represents PLN's commitment to providing environmentally friendly and sustainable energy solutions. We highly appreciate UT's proactive steps in this regard," she said.

In 2024, UT’s head office in Cakung, East Jakarta, received 8,964 REC units, while 18 branches and nine operational sites across Indonesia were allocated 5,730 REC units. The head office alone contributes to a reduction of 7,769 tons of CO₂eq, with branches and sites collectively cutting 4,827 tons of CO₂eq.

UT’s branches receiving RECs include Surabaya, Balikpapan, Semarang, Manado, Samarinda, Medan, Pekanbaru, Padang, Jayapura, Banjarmasin, Bandar Lampung, Pontianak, Sorong, Jambi, Tarakan, Sampit, Palembang, and Makassar. Meanwhile, its operational sites include Tanjung Enim, Muara Lawa, Batulicin, Satui, Loa Janan, Sanga Sanga, Tenggarong, Rantau, and Tanjung.

"These RECs represent a strategic step in reducing our carbon emissions and supporting the clean energy transition. We hope this initiative inspires other industries to actively adopt renewable energy for a greener future," said Bagus Setiawan, UT’s Senior Manager of General Affairs and ESG Projects.

The electricity for these RECs comes from three major renewable sources:

  • Ulubelu Hydropower Plant (PLTA) in Lampung Province, utilizing the Way Semaka River
  • Bakaru Hydropower Plant (PLTA) in South Sulawesi Province, drawing from the Mamasa River
  • Lahendong Geothermal Power Plant (PLTP) in North Sulawesi Province, harnessing geothermal energy from the Lokon Mountain and Lahendong Volcanic Area

By securing RECs, United Tractors ensures that its electricity consumption is sourced from renewable energy, reinforcing its commitment to sustainable business practices and integrating environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles into its operations.

Tags:
#Special Updates
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Iran Accelerates Production of Near Weapons-Grade Uranium, IAEA Says
News 10 minutes ago

Iran Accelerates Production of Near Weapons-Grade Uranium, IAEA Says

 Approximately 42 kilograms of 60% enriched uranium is theoretically enough to produce one atomic bomb if enriched further to 90%.
Pertamina Denies Blending Subsidized Gasoline with Pertamax
Business 32 minutes ago

Pertamina Denies Blending Subsidized Gasoline with Pertamax

 Acting CEO Mars Ega Legowo clarified that the company does mix gasoline with an additive to raise its octane number.
Prosecutors Seize Rp 833 Million from Riza Chalid in Pertamina Graft Probe
News 2 hours ago

Prosecutors Seize Rp 833 Million from Riza Chalid in Pertamina Graft Probe

 Riza is a well-known figure in Indonesia’s oil industry, with past ties to prominent politicians.
Nothing Wrong with Having Many Jokowi's Ministers in Cabinet: Prabowo
News 2 hours ago

Nothing Wrong with Having Many Jokowi's Ministers in Cabinet: Prabowo

 Prabowo says there is no need to replace Jokowi's ministers if they continue to do a great job.
Qatar to Build 1 Million Apartments in Indonesia Starting April 2025
Business 5 hours ago

Qatar to Build 1 Million Apartments in Indonesia Starting April 2025

 Qatar will invest up to $20 billion to build 1 million apartments in Indonesia starting April 2025.
News Index

Most Popular

Pertamina Patra Niaga CEO, Six Others Arrested in $11 Billion Corruption Scandal
1
Pertamina Patra Niaga CEO, Six Others Arrested in $11 Billion Corruption Scandal
2
AGO Investigates Oil Tycoon Riza Chalid in $11.9 Billion Pertamina Corruption Scandal
3
Pertamina Vows Cooperation as Executives Named in $11.9B Corruption Scandal
4
Two Former Presidents Join Prabowo for Danantara Launch
5
Thousands Gather Outside Vatican to Pray for Pope Francis' Health
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED