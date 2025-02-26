United Tractors to Reduce Carbon Footprint with RECs Covering 28 Locations

Jakarta. Heavy equipment, mining, and energy company United Tractors (UT) has secured Renewable Energy Certificates (REC) from state utility company Perusahaan Listrik Negara (PLN) for 2024, reinforcing its commitment to clean energy.

The certificates cover 28 operational locations, including UT’s head office, branches, and various sites across Indonesia. With these RECs, the company expects to cut greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by up to 12,596 tons of CO₂ equivalent, aligning with Astra’s 2030 Sustainability Aspirations to increase renewable energy usage.

PLN UID West Kalimantan General Manager Joice Lanny Wantania underscored the significance of UT’s initiative.

"REC represents PLN's commitment to providing environmentally friendly and sustainable energy solutions. We highly appreciate UT's proactive steps in this regard," she said.

In 2024, UT’s head office in Cakung, East Jakarta, received 8,964 REC units, while 18 branches and nine operational sites across Indonesia were allocated 5,730 REC units. The head office alone contributes to a reduction of 7,769 tons of CO₂eq, with branches and sites collectively cutting 4,827 tons of CO₂eq.

UT’s branches receiving RECs include Surabaya, Balikpapan, Semarang, Manado, Samarinda, Medan, Pekanbaru, Padang, Jayapura, Banjarmasin, Bandar Lampung, Pontianak, Sorong, Jambi, Tarakan, Sampit, Palembang, and Makassar. Meanwhile, its operational sites include Tanjung Enim, Muara Lawa, Batulicin, Satui, Loa Janan, Sanga Sanga, Tenggarong, Rantau, and Tanjung.

"These RECs represent a strategic step in reducing our carbon emissions and supporting the clean energy transition. We hope this initiative inspires other industries to actively adopt renewable energy for a greener future," said Bagus Setiawan, UT’s Senior Manager of General Affairs and ESG Projects.

The electricity for these RECs comes from three major renewable sources:

Ulubelu Hydropower Plant (PLTA) in Lampung Province, utilizing the Way Semaka River

Bakaru Hydropower Plant (PLTA) in South Sulawesi Province, drawing from the Mamasa River

Lahendong Geothermal Power Plant (PLTP) in North Sulawesi Province, harnessing geothermal energy from the Lokon Mountain and Lahendong Volcanic Area

By securing RECs, United Tractors ensures that its electricity consumption is sourced from renewable energy, reinforcing its commitment to sustainable business practices and integrating environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles into its operations.

