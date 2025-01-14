UPH Graduates 1,921 Students, Urges Them to Lead with Integrity and Impact

Tangerang. Pelita Harapan University (UPH) reaffirmed its commitment to developing future-ready leaders by conferring degrees to 1,921 graduates during its 2024/2025 academic year commencement ceremony. Held on May 15–16, 2025, at the Grand Chapel of UPH Lippo Village Campus in Karawaci, Tangerang, the event celebrated graduates from a wide range of programs, including doctoral, master’s, undergraduate, and applied bachelor’s degrees.

Carrying the theme “A Mind of Excellence”, the graduation ceremony served not only as a symbol of academic achievement but also as a commissioning moment -- sending graduates into the world to become leaders of integrity and lasting impact. The event was attended by university executives, faculty deans, professors, and the families of graduates.

This year’s graduates came from 14 faculties across UPH’s Lippo Village and Postgraduate campuses: Faculty of Science and Technology, Faculty of Design, Faculty of Law, Faculty of Social and Political Sciences, Faculty of Music, Faculty of Economics and Business, Faculty of Hospitality and Tourism, Faculty of Information Technology, Faculty of Education/Teacher College, Faculty of Medicine, Faculty of Nursing, Faculty of Health Sciences, Faculty of Psychology, and the Graduate School of Education.

In his remarks, UPH Rector Jonathan L. Parapak expressed deep appreciation for the accomplishments of the graduating class.

"I am very proud of UPH graduates who have demonstrated outstanding achievements at both national and international levels. These successes are clear evidence of UPH's excellent and impactful education," he said.

Read More: VP Gibran Tells UPH Students to Embrace AI

Rector Parapak also shared recent developments at the university, including the launch of two new faculties in 2025: the Faculty of Dentistry and the Faculty of Artificial Intelligence. He said these additions reflect UPH’s commitment to addressing future challenges and strengthening its role as a leading university in Indonesia.

He concluded his speech with heartfelt thanks to the parents, lecturers, and the entire UPH community for their unwavering support of the graduates' journey.

"Congratulations to all graduates. We commission you to be missionaries in society. May God guide your contributions to the world and your communities," he said.

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: