UPH Graduates 1,921 Students, Urges Them to Lead with Integrity and Impact

The Jakarta Globe
May 16, 2025 | 7:24 pm
SHARE
Pelita Harapan University (UPH) celebrates graduates from a wide range of programs, including doctoral, master's, undergraduate, and applied bachelor's degrees at its Lippo Village Campus in Karawaci, Tangerang, Friday, May 16, 2025. (Handout)
Pelita Harapan University (UPH) celebrates graduates from a wide range of programs, including doctoral, master's, undergraduate, and applied bachelor's degrees at its Lippo Village Campus in Karawaci, Tangerang, Friday, May 16, 2025. (Handout)

Tangerang. Pelita Harapan University (UPH) reaffirmed its commitment to developing future-ready leaders by conferring degrees to 1,921 graduates during its 2024/2025 academic year commencement ceremony. Held on May 15–16, 2025, at the Grand Chapel of UPH Lippo Village Campus in Karawaci, Tangerang, the event celebrated graduates from a wide range of programs, including doctoral, master’s, undergraduate, and applied bachelor’s degrees.

Carrying the theme “A Mind of Excellence”, the graduation ceremony served not only as a symbol of academic achievement but also as a commissioning moment -- sending graduates into the world to become leaders of integrity and lasting impact. The event was attended by university executives, faculty deans, professors, and the families of graduates.

This year’s graduates came from 14 faculties across UPH’s Lippo Village and Postgraduate campuses: Faculty of Science and Technology, Faculty of Design, Faculty of Law, Faculty of Social and Political Sciences, Faculty of Music, Faculty of Economics and Business, Faculty of Hospitality and Tourism, Faculty of Information Technology, Faculty of Education/Teacher College, Faculty of Medicine, Faculty of Nursing, Faculty of Health Sciences, Faculty of Psychology, and the Graduate School of Education.

In his remarks, UPH Rector Jonathan L. Parapak expressed deep appreciation for the accomplishments of the graduating class.

"I am very proud of UPH graduates who have demonstrated outstanding achievements at both national and international levels. These successes are clear evidence of UPH's excellent and impactful education," he said.

Read More:
VP Gibran Tells UPH Students to Embrace AI

Rector Parapak also shared recent developments at the university, including the launch of two new faculties in 2025: the Faculty of Dentistry and the Faculty of Artificial Intelligence. He said these additions reflect UPH’s commitment to addressing future challenges and strengthening its role as a leading university in Indonesia.

He concluded his speech with heartfelt thanks to the parents, lecturers, and the entire UPH community for their unwavering support of the graduates' journey.

"Congratulations to all graduates. We commission you to be missionaries in society. May God guide your contributions to the world and your communities," he said.

Tags:
#Education #Special Updates
Keywords:
SHARE

Related Articles

UPH Graduates 1,921 Students, Urges Them to Lead with Integrity and Impact
Special Updates 2 hours ago

UPH Graduates 1,921 Students, Urges Them to Lead with Integrity and Impact

 UPH launched two new faculties in 2025: the Faculty of Dentistry and the Faculty of Artificial Intelligence.
Pelita Harapan University Holds Cooking Competition with the Media
Special Updates Apr 23, 2025 | 9:36 am

Pelita Harapan University Holds Cooking Competition with the Media

 Winners got to take home a prize worth tens of millions of rupiah as well as several door prizes.
VP Gibran Tells UPH Students to Embrace AI
Special Updates Mar 21, 2025 | 9:12 am

VP Gibran Tells UPH Students to Embrace AI

 UPH becomes the first Indonesian university to have a faculty dedicated for artificial intelligence (AI).
UPH Hosts 2025 Youth Model ASEAN Conference
Special Updates Mar 19, 2025 | 6:53 am

UPH Hosts 2025 Youth Model ASEAN Conference

 The Youth Model ASEAN Conference gathers over 200 ASEAN youths to discuss the region's most pressing matters.
Pelita Harapan University Launches Faculty of AI
Special Updates Mar 6, 2025 | 7:21 am

Pelita Harapan University Launches Faculty of AI

 The new school aims to become a leading AI education center in Indonesia.
UPH, Vietnam's UEH-ISB Partner on World-Ready Talents
Special Updates Jan 14, 2025 | 9:41 am

UPH, Vietnam's UEH-ISB Partner on World-Ready Talents

 The deal encompasses a student mobility program that aims to promote global competences.

The Latest

Joining OECD Could Help Indonesia’s Trade Talks with the US, Minister Says
Business 33 minutes ago

Joining OECD Could Help Indonesia’s Trade Talks with the US, Minister Says

 Indonesia to submit OECD accession document in June, aligning the process with US trade talks.
Indonesia Sends Minister Muhaimin to Vatican for Pope Leo XIV's Inauguration
News 44 minutes ago

Indonesia Sends Minister Muhaimin to Vatican for Pope Leo XIV's Inauguration

 Cak Imin departs for Vatican to attend Pope Leo XIV’s inauguration on Sunday as President Prabowo’s official representative.
Indonesia, China Eye Stronger Strategic Partnership at 75th Anniversary
News 55 minutes ago

Indonesia, China Eye Stronger Strategic Partnership at 75th Anniversary

 President Prabowo met China’s envoy to discuss stronger ties as both countries mark 75 years of diplomatic relations.
Indonesia Reopens Salt Imports as Industries Face Raw Material Shortage
Business 2 hours ago

Indonesia Reopens Salt Imports as Industries Face Raw Material Shortage

 Indonesia delays salt import ban to 2027 as key industries face shortages, allowing time to boost local production.
UPH Graduates 1,921 Students, Urges Them to Lead with Integrity and Impact
Special Updates 2 hours ago

UPH Graduates 1,921 Students, Urges Them to Lead with Integrity and Impact

 UPH launched two new faculties in 2025: the Faculty of Dentistry and the Faculty of Artificial Intelligence.
News Index

Most Popular

Indonesia Strips Citizenship of Ex-Marine Who Joined Russian Army
1
Indonesia Strips Citizenship of Ex-Marine Who Joined Russian Army
2
Danantara, Pension Fund, Trade: What Indonesian Businesses Expect from Prabowo-Albanese Talks
3
BI Predicts Retail Sales to Drop After Holiday Rush
4
'Not in Our Name': Kadin Probes Alleged Intimidation in $1B Petrochemical Project
5
Indonesia’s Top Islamic Body Rejects Proposal to Legalize Casinos
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED