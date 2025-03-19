UPH Hosts 2025 Youth Model ASEAN Conference

Jakarta. Pelita Harapan University (UPH) is hosting the 2025 Youth Model ASEAN Conference (YMAC) in Jakarta on March 18-21.

The 2025 YMAC, in partnership with the Singapore Polytechnic (SP), will gather 280 of ASEAN's best youths to discuss the region's most pressing matters. The YMAC is also supported by Singapore's Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth, as well as its National Youth Council. UPH becomes the first institution outside Singapore to be YMAC's host. This reflects SP and UPH's partnership in nurturing ASEAN's young leaders.

This year's event will highlight the theme of environmental sustainability in ASEAN. The conference will zero in on smart cities for sustainable urban development.

The 2025 YMAC is a part of the ongoing partnership between UPH and SP, which officially started in July 2024.

Since its establishment in 2012, the YMAC has always taken place in Singapore. The decision to have UPH as its first non-Singaporean host reflects a new chapter in education collaboration at the regional level.

Shaping ASEAN's Future Leaders

YMAC is more than just a conference. It offers an immersive experience to equip young leaders with the skills and insights needed to make a real impact. The following are some of YMAC's activities:

Model ASEAN Summit

Participants assume the role of ASEAN delegates and negotiate among themselves to find a solution for an actual problem.

Visits to Strategic Institutions

Participants get to learn about sustainable development firsthand at the ASEAN Secretariat, Jakarta Smart City, and other institutions.

Dialogue Sessions and Networking

YMAC participants can interact with industry leaders and expand their professional networks.

According to the Principal and CEO of Singapore Polytechnic Soh Wai Wah, YMAC will enrich the students' understanding of ASEAN diplomacy and environmental sustainability.

"It will also strengthen the network between students across ASEAN. This conference will equip them with the skills to become future leaders who can shape a stronger ASEAN,” Soh Wai Wah was quoted as saying in a recent press statement.

UPH's President Stephanie Eriady underlined the importance of collaboration between ASEAN countries in finding solutions to global challenges, especially those related to environmental sustainability.

“It is an honor for UPH to host this event, the first YMAC outside Singapore. We believe that collaboration across ASEAN countries will produce the best solutions to global challenges. I hope this partnership will continue to grow and encompass more ASEAN countries in the future,” Stephanie said.

Singapore's Ambassador to Indonesia Kwok Fook Seng called on all YMAC participants to use technology wisely. He also said he hoped today's young leaders would become agents of change in the future.

"The young generation has much greater power than the previous generation, with unprecedented access to technology. Use technology intelligently, responsibly, and to build a better future for everyone. The small steps we take today can create a better environment in the future," he said.

The 2025 YMAC kicked off with a virtual session on March 11. This is followed by a face-to-face conference at PH Lippo Village Campus, Karawaci, Tangerang, on March 18-21.

The virtual session featured a dialogue with Cynthia Handriani Wijaya, the chief corporate officer at Daya Selaras Group, and Kevin M Schmidt, the urban innovation, technologies, and digitalization specialist at UNDP Global Centre Singapore.

The 2025 YMAC encouraged participants to develop and present concrete solutions to sustainability challenges in ASEAN through in-depth discussions and dialogues.

During the conference, delegates will represent ASEAN countries and propose solutions to challenges according to the given sub-themes, adopting the perspectives of the countries they represent. Working groups will seek to reach consensus through negotiation and mediation, and present innovative solutions to critical urban issues, including waste management, public health, and urban mobility. Delegates will use critical thinking and collaboration to design solutions to build sustainable cities in ASEAN.

Keane Jonathan Chong, Institutional Lead of 2025 YMAC from UPH, a third-year student of International Relations, said that diplomacy could be a powerful tool to build shared understanding and address common challenges.

"ASEAN is an important platform to promote peace, stability, and sustainable development in the region. YMAC is not just a conference, but also a transformative platform that equips young leaders with the insights, skills, and networks to drive positive change in ASEAN,” Keane Jonathan Chong said.

Rio Ashley Jeanelle Morada, Institutional Lead of 2025 YMAC from SP and a second-year Diploma student in Electrical & Electronic Engineering, also commented on the event.

I first came to know about YMAC through the SP Outstanding Talent Program and was inspired by the success stories of previous committee members. The opportunity to be part of the first YMAC held overseas further motivated me. In this role, I strengthened my leadership skills by bringing together a diverse team through collaboration between SP and UPH students. This experience deepened my understanding of ASEAN, increased my empathy and cultural awareness, and enriched my insight into regional developments,” Rio Ashley Jeanelle Morada said.

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: