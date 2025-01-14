UPH, Vietnam's UEH-ISB Partner on World-Ready Talents

January 14, 2025 | 9:41 am
Pelita Harapan University (UPH) and University of Economics Ho Chi Minh City - International School of Business (UEH-ISB) recently ink a memorandum of agreement that could pave the way to the creation of world-ready students on Nov. 15, 2024. (Photo Courtesy of Pelita Harapan University)
Jakarta. Pelita Harapan University (UPH) and University of Economics Ho Chi Minh City - International School of Business (UEH-ISB) are working together to create world-ready talents.

Late last year, the two universities signed a memorandum of agreement on a student mobility program that aims to promote global competences and hone the students' cross-cultural knowledge. It is also expected to broaden the students' academic knowledge. The cooperation also includes a study tour for the students and lecturers of the two universities to visit each other.

According to UPH, the partnership involves different schools in UPH, including the university's faculties for economics and business, science and technology,  information technology, as well as hospitality and tourism from ONE UPH campuses in Tangerang, Jakarta, Medan, Surabaya, and UPH Learning Hub.

UEH-ISB will offer its expertise in five areas: international business, maangement, marketing, finance, and accounting.

The MoA has already come into effect, and will be in force until Nov. 11, 2025.

Gracia Shinta Ugut, the executive dean of the College of Business and Technology as well as the dean for the Faculty of Economics and Business at UPH, said she was upbeat about this collaboration. According to Gracia, Vietnam has grown rapidly and become an inspiration in the Southeast Asian region. With its energic young population, Vietnam holds huge potential to create world-ready talents.

"This partnership marks a key milestone in bolstering [Indonesia's relations] with its neighbors. This is not just an academic collaboration, but it also provides a huge opportunity for us to develop education and human capital development in the future," Gracia said.

Thai Dam Huy Trung, the program manager and marketing major & research coordinator at UEH-ISB Talented Program, said that the partnership could give the best experience and meaningful lessons to the students.

"We hope this partnership will continue to expand with much more innovative activities,"  Thai Dam Huy Trung said.

The aforementioned deal is part of the previously signed a five-year memorandum of understanding (MoU).

This partnership encompasses exchange of students and lecturers, student mobility, joint scientific and cultural events, to name a few. It also revolves around research and community service projects as well as developing integrated study paths. The partnership also includes participation in international conferences, seminars, symposiums, workshops, to name a few. 

#Special Updates
