Uzbek Gov’t to Give More Students Free School Meals in 2023

Jakarta. The Uzbek government recently announced it would expand the free school meal program, even allocating trillions of Uzbekistani soms to make sure schoolchildren across the country have access to a nutritious lunch.

The government has begun providing free meals to 285,000 primary school pupils in Karakalpakstan and Khorezm since the beginning of 2022.

According to Uzbek President Shavkat Mirzoyoyev, the government plans to expand the free meal school program next school year to other regions, including the capital city Tashkent. The government will invest a whopping 2.3 trillion soms or about $204 million to give more students access to free school meals.

“The Minister of Public Education shall be responsible and accountable for organizing these processes on the basis of a transparent system and provide our children with healthy and good quality meals,” Shavkat Mirziyoyev said, when speaking before the Uzbek parliament Oliy Majlis not long ago, as quoted by the government’s official website.

Uzbekistan unveiled its plans to build new kindergartens and schools in the country.

The Central Asian country reported that preschool education coverage had gone up from 27 percent to 70 percent over the past six years, reaching 2 million children. Uzbekistan would need 600,000 new pre-schools in the next five years to achieve an 80-percent coverage.

“We are working on adopting a five-year program, which would increase the number of kindergartens and improve the quality of their education and upbringing,” Shavkat Mirziyoyev said while adding the private sector would receive an additional incentive to boost its capacity for preschool education.

The Central Asian country will see 70 new schools, and 460 existing ones will get an upgrade next year.

“With the involvement of the private sector, the construction of 100 new schools will start, and their number will increase to 1,000 in five years,” he said.

Uzbekistan is also seeking an education reform based on international education programs, among others, by preparing new textbooks.

Shavkat Mirziyoyev added that the Uzbek government would invest 1.7 trillion soms to provide preferential educational loans for university students in 2023. Uzbekistan is home to 198 universities, marking a 2.5-time increase compared to past years. Higher education coverage has risen from 9 percent to 38 percent.

Uzbekistan intends to ramp up investment in science and innovation from 1.5 trillion soms this year to 1.8 trillion in 2023. The Uzbek president said he hoped the larger investment would enable scientists to achieve concrete results on topical issues such as soil fertility and energy saving, among other things.

According to Shavkat Mirziyoyev, investment in science and innovation has gone through a sixfold increase compared to 2017. Scientists also saw their wages raised by 4.5 times over the years. “As a result of all of these mentioned, the 18 new scientific branches, such as nana and biotechnologies, and digital geology were introduced,” he said.