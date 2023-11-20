Monday, November 20, 2023
Village Chiefs in Blitar Told to Make Use of Technology

November 20, 2023 | 2:25 pm
(Photo Courtesy of Blitar Government)
Jakarta. Blitar regent Rini Syarifah recently told the village chiefs as well as the village consultative body to make use of technology to better serve the people.

The regent recently attended a training aimed to enhance the village government’s transparency, participation, and responsiveness. As many as 112 village chiefs and village consultative bodies from 12 subdistricts attended the training. Participants also got to hone their skills in the village development planning as well as supervision of village finance governance.

“Hopefully, all village chiefs and village representatives can hone their skills and apply what they have learnt to drive [the village’s] advancement,” Rini was quoted as saying in a recent press statement.

“And hopefully the villages can become even more self-sufficient by making use of digital technology,” Rini said.

