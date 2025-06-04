Viva Cosmetics Celebrates New Sensitive Skin Cleanser with Zumba-Powered Launch

Jakarta. The First Zumba Celebration by Viva Cosmetics took place at Gelora Bung Karno (GBK), South Jakarta on Sunday, June 1.

Celebrating the launch of Viva Milk Cleanser Mawar --specially formulated for sensitive skin-- the iconic local brand, established in 1962, hosted a vibrant and energetic event featuring over 200 Vivers. The event included a beauty talk with influencer Winona Araminta, emcee Gabriella Cecilia, and three instructors from the Zumba Instructor Network (ZIN), who energized the crowd as part of the #KulitSelembutMawar (Skin as Soft as a Rose) campaign.

This event marked a special moment for the launch of two new products: Viva Milk Cleanser Mawar and Viva Air Mawar --facial cleansers with gentle formulas designed specifically for sensitive skin. Their predecessors, six variants of Viva Milk Cleanser and Viva Face Tonic, have impressively won the Indonesia Best Brand Awards (IBBA) for 23 consecutive years. The newest addition, Viva Milk Cleanser Mawar, features a dermatologically tested formula combining rose extract, panthenol, vitamin E, and collagen, tailored for sensitive skin. It is designed to be used as the first step in a two-step cleansing routine, followed by Viva Air Mawar.

The launch of Viva\'s latest products, Viva Milk Cleanser Mawar and Viva Air Mawar--facial cleansers with gentle formulas specially designed for sensitive skin. (Beritasatu.com/Gesa Vitara)

Anna Setiawati, Brand Manager of Viva Cosmetics, said Viva Milk Cleanser Mawar was developed to gently care for sensitive skin.

“We understand that sensitive skin needs special care. That’s why we wanted to create a facial cleanser that feels comfortable for everyday use, without stinging or drying. This product is designed to truly deliver on its promise: clean, soft, and calm skin, just like a rose,” she explained.

The cleanser relies on four key ingredients: rose extract to refresh and balance the skin’s pH, panthenol to soothe the skin, vitamin E as an antioxidant, and collagen to help maintain skin elasticity.

Combined with Viva Air Mawar, this two-step cleansing ritual offers a fun, gentle, and safe skincare routine for all skin types, especially sensitive ones.

Talk Show: "How to Be Playfully Beautiful in the Modern Era"

In the post-Zumba talk show titled "How to Be Playfully Beautiful", influencer and beauty enthusiast Winona Araminta shared insights on modern self-care and how Viva has played a role in her healthy skin journey.

“I’m so happy because the Vivers in Jakarta are so confident! The energy was amazing during the sharing session,” said Winona enthusiastically. She also mentioned her long-standing affinity for rose-based ingredients.

“I really love rose as an ingredient because it helps balance the skin’s pH. I used to have breakouts, and rose-based products helped a lot. Now that Viva has launched a rose cleanser, I instantly liked it. I hope more people try it—because cleansing is super important before and after makeup,” she added.

The festive atmosphere was further enlivened by Zumba participants from all walks of life. Diana, a Jakarta resident, said the event was not only fun but also carried a positive message.

“Besides getting healthy through exercise, we all feel happier together. I’ve known the brand since I was little, and now my daughter uses it too—it’s been passed down through generations,” she shared.

Diana also added that other group fitness activities, like cardio dance, can be just as enjoyable when done together.

One of the attending KOLs, Cynda, said it was her first time doing Zumba.“I usually go running, so this was my first group Zumba experience. But it turned out to be super memorable thanks to the crowd and the fun instructors,” said Cynda.

“This is a really interesting initiative from Viva. A long-established local brand, affordable, and now even more relevant to active lifestyles. I feel more motivated to take care of my skin too,” she continued.

Through this event, Viva Cosmetics aimed to convey that being “playful” isn’t just about looks, it’s a lifestyle choice: loving yourself by caring for your body, nurturing your skin, and enjoying an active life.

As a local brand born in 1962, Viva Cosmetics proves that consumer trust can be earned and maintained through consistency, innovation, and affordability. From Viva Milk Cleanser and Viva Air Mawar to a variety of serums that keep up with market trends, Viva continues to evolve to meet the needs of today’s beauty enthusiasts.

