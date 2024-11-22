VP Gibran and Pupuk Indonesia Launch "Rembuk Tani" to Boost Fertilizer Distribution in Central Java

Jakarta. To kick off the planting season, state-owned fertilizer company Pupuk Indonesia hosted the Rembuk Tani (Farmers’ Dialogue) event in Semarang Regency, Central Java, on Friday. The event invited registered farmers in the region to redeem their subsidized fertilizer. The event was attended by Indonesia's Vice President, Gibran Rakabuming Raka.

Gusrizal, the Vice President Director of Pupuk Indonesia, explained that Rembuk Tani is an initiative designed to ensure broader and more affordable access to fertilizer, helping farmers achieve optimal harvests at lower costs.

“We want to make sure that farmers’ fertilizer needs are met, especially regarding availability and stock. We hope that the support from Pupuk Indonesia and the Vice President will inspire and motivate farmers as they approach the planting season,” said Gusrizal.

Gusrizal also revealed that the government had increased the volume of subsidized fertilizer this year from an initial allocation of 4.7 million tons to 9.55 million tons, a rise that also benefits Central Java. He urged registered farmers in the province to redeem their fertilizer before the year’s end.

As of Nov. 20, the national uptake of subsidized fertilizer had reached 6,437,703 tons, or only about 67.4% of the government’s most recent allocation. This prompted Gusrizal to encourage farmers, through Rembuk Tani events across the country, to immediately redeem their fertilizer.

“Praise God, the rainy season has arrived. We are optimistic that the absorption of subsidized fertilizer by farmers will be optimal,” Gusrizal said.

To ensure the smooth distribution of subsidized fertilizer, Pupuk Indonesia has prepared more than enough stock to meet national demands. The company currently holds a total of 1,106,035 tons of subsidized fertilizer, including 638,024 tons of Urea and 468,011 tons of NPK.

“Stock-wise, we have more than enough. Our stock is 130% of the government’s minimum requirements. Additionally, in line with government policy, the process of redeeming subsidized fertilizer at kiosks is now faster and easier. Registered farmers only need to bring their ID card when redeeming fertilizer at official kiosks,” he said.

The event featured a discussion session between Pupuk Indonesia, local agricultural services, and farmers. This session provided farmers with insights into fertilizer access and distribution, as well as practical tips on fertilizer use for optimal harvests.

Farmers also learned about the process of receiving subsidized fertilizer and how to register through the e-RDKK, an application used to plan farming needs. The session fostered communication between Pupuk Indonesia and the farming community, aiming to create sustainable collaboration toward food self-sufficiency.

“This Rembuk Tani program is crucial in uniting the efforts of farmers, the government, and stakeholders in agriculture. It reflects Pupuk Indonesia’s commitment to engaging with farmers, capturing their aspirations, and jointly finding solutions to the challenges facing Indonesian agriculture,” Gusrizal concluded.

The Rembuk Tani event in Semarang was attended by approximately 5,310 farmers from Demak, Semarang, Salatiga, Kendal, Karanganyar, Sukoharjo, Wonogiri, and Klaten. During the event, Pupuk Indonesia also distributed 10 tons of non-subsidized fertilizer to 10 farmer groups.

Rembuk Tani has been held in 77 sub-districts across North Sumatra, South Sumatra, Lampung, West Java, Central Java, East Java, Bali, South Sulawesi, and West Nusa Tenggara (NTB), involving around 17,000 farmers from these nine provinces. From November to December, Pupuk Indonesia will continue the Rembuk Tani series in nine locations, with a focus on Central Java. This event has already involved 5,325 farmers from Brebes, Magelang, Tegal, Karanganyar, Klaten, Grobogan, Sukoharjo, Boyolali, and Wonogiri. The final events will take place in Sragen and Temanggung on Nov. 22 and Dec. 2.

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: