VP Gibran Tells UPH Students to Embrace AI

Tangerang. Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka recently told students at the Pelita Harapan University or UPH to embrace artificial intelligence (AI).

Gibran visited the Pelita Harapan University (UPH) for a conference on "Artificial Intelligence: Shaping Indonesia’s Future" on Thursday. The forum took place in UPH’s freshly launched Faculty of AI. The visit also reflected the Prabowo Subianto administration’s commitment to support AI development and their wish to have the country’s youth master the technology that will shape the future.

Speaking in front of hundreds of students and several AI experts, Gibran thanked the UPH for its efforts in building a comprehensive ecosystem for people to learn about this technology. He pointed out that other countries have already included AI in their formal education and that Indonesia should not fall behind.

“I’m very pleased to see that UPH really embraces technological advancements, particularly AI,” Gibran said.

The vice president also said that AI was not a threat, but rather would help boost efficiency across various sectors. He added: “It is not a threat and will not replace humans. Everything still needs the human touch.”

Gibran also praised UPH for being the first university in Indonesia to have a faculty dedicated to AI. This signifies how schools now are more aware of the need to prepare students in the digital age.

"In the future, we want AI to help public services, the tax system, even during the homecoming [travels]. Imagine if AI could reduce congestion at toll exits or other hotspots," he said.

UPH Prepares Quality AI Talent

The UPH’s Faculty of AI officially opened its doors in March 2025. It aims to produce AI professionals that are not only equipped with the technical skills but use the technology ethically.

“We want our students to not only excel technically but have integrity and moral responsibility, including in addressing algorithm bias and data security,” Rizaldi Setiabudi, the dean at UPH’s Faculty of AI, said.

The school uses an internationally standardized curriculum. UPH Faculty of AI focuses on areas such as machine learning, computer vision, natural language processing, and ethical AI. The program implements the Practice-Centered Learning (PCL) method, which ensures that students not only understand the theory but are also able to apply their knowledge in case studies and real industry projects. UPH Faculty of AI also partners with China’s Zhejiang University for student exchange programs and international research projects.

