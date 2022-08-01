Want to Study Abroad? Go to ICAN International Education Expo 2022

Jakarta. ICAN Education Consultant, a consulting firm specialized in guiding students to study abroad, recently announced that it would host the ICAN International Education Expo 2022 this weekend.

The ICAN International Education Expo 2022 seeks to help students get the most comprehensive and accurate information about studying abroad.

The expo will take place offline for two days at multiple locations.

ICAN will host the education expo at Episode Gading Serpong Hotel on Saturday (Aug. 6), and Swissotel PIK Avenue on the next day (Aug. 7). The event will run from 1:00-5:00 p.m. on both days.

“You will get to meet and consult with the university representatives from several countries on information about the universities and majors. You can also make inquiries about the available scholarship opportunities,” the company said in a recent press statement.

Not only do visitors get to consult with university representatives, they also get to do so with ICAN counselors to know more about studying abroad and choosing the right majors. If needed, they can take an aptitude test to find out which major may be a good fit.

The ICAN International Education Expo 2022 will take place under strict health protocols. All visitors must keep their masks up and keep a safe distance from one another.

Sign up for the ICAN International Education Expo 2022 by clicking on this link.

All registered visitors have a chance to earn special promotions, including a Rp 3 million cash back if you choose Singapore, Malaysia, China, or Indonesia as your destination country. There is also a Rp 5 million cash back if you sign up to study in Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Swiss, USA, UK, and Europe.

“Once you have decided on a destination university, you can start preparing all the needed documents. All documents must be in English and may only be translated by sworn translators. So, prepare all documents before you sign up,” ICAN Education Consultant said.

Choosing what you want to study is important. Take an aptitude test to know which major is right for you. For those of you who have not signed up online, the International Education Expo 2022 also accepts offline registrations.