What is in Mustika Ratu’s Herbamuno+?

Jakarta. The growing demand for health products amid the Covid-19 pandemic prompted beauty giant Mustika Ratu to roll out the herbal supplement Herbamuno+.

Mustika Ratu launched Herbamuno+ as an immune booster, and it comes in packs of 12 strips. But what exactly is inside each caplet?

According to traditional herbal drink platform Jamu Digital, Herbamuno+ comprises five homegrown herbs, such as green chiretta (andrographis paniculata), among others. Green chiretta helps relieve fever, inflammation, and pain. As a hepatoprotector, it also prevents damage to the liver.

Jamu Digital cited a 2010 randomized, double-blind clinical study of green chiretta extract in patients with uncomplicated upper respiratory tract infection.

“The clinical test shows that the green chiretta extract is twice more efficacious [52.7 percent] in decreasing symptoms of upper respiratory infection than the placebo,” Jamu Digital wrote on their website, citing Saxena et al’s study.

Herbamuno+ contains licorice, which further boosts the supplement’s anti-inflammatory prowess. It also soothes coughs and difficulty in breathing. Not only do they reduce inflammation, meniran leaves also protect the liver (hepatoprotector) and stomach (gastroprotector), according to Jamu Digital.

Another key ingredient in Herbamuno+ is meniran leaves. The medicinal herb brings ample benefits to health, including anti-inflammatory, hepatoprotective, and gastroprotective effects.

Whereas the ginger content within Herbamuno+ contains pain-relieving or analgesic properties, and acts as an immunomodulator which affects the immune system. Similar to meniran leaves and licorice, ginger is also a gastroprotector.

Last but not least in the supplement’s ingredient list is cashew leaves. The herb alleviates inflammation and diarrhea. It also has antioxidants and hepatoprotective effects, Jamu Digital wrote.

And equipped with bronchodilator properties, cashew leaves can make breathing easier.

All of those five herbal ingredients can be found in one Herbamuno+ caplet.

Herbamuno+ is available for purchase at the local convenience stores Indomaret and Alfamart. Those wishing to shop from the comfort of their homes can access digital apps like Shopee, Tokopedia, Halodoc, and GrabHealth.