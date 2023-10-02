Why You Should Pick Rose Brand as Your Flour

Jakarta. From kue lapis (traditional layered cake) to the fluffy dadar gulung (rolled pancakes), Indonesian snacks are set to excite your sweet tooth. There is also pempek --the traditional fish cakes– if you want something savory. Either way, do pay attention to what flour you are using if you want to make Indonesian snacks.

This ingredient can be the make-or-break in your dish. For those of you looking for the right flour to pick, you might want to consider Rose Brand. Known by its red rose logo, this brand dates back to the 1970s, and has become a household name in Indonesia. And here are some reasons why you should choose Rose Brand for your dish:

Quality Ingredients

The quality of the ingredients are something that people should pay attention to when buying flours. Rose Brand offers various flours made from high-quality ingredients. For instance, its rice flour is made from the finest grain rice. Rose Brand’s tapioca flour also uses carefully selected cassava.

Strict Production Process

Hygiene is of utmost importance in food production. Rose Brand embraces a strict production process to make sure that its flours do not get contaminated. This highly controlled production makes Rose Brand’s flours stay safe for consumption for a long time.

All Sorts of Flours

The type of flour may differ depending on your dish. For instance, pempek uses tapioca flour. But the more delicate cakes like the traditional pancake serabi uses rice flour. Rose Brand offers all sorts of flours to meet your cooking needs, be it rice flour, tapioca flour, and glutinous rice flour.

Trusted by Customers

Rose Brand has been around for decades, and has gained popularity among Indonesians. Its long-standing popularity shows that Rose Brand is a flour that you can rely on for your cooking.

