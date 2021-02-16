Women's Caucus in Parliament, Huawei Support Digital Technology Learning among Female Lawmakers

Jakarta. The Indonesian Parliamentary Women's Caucus, or KPP-RI, sponsored a digital literacy workshop collaborating with Chinese technology giant Huawei on Wednesday as part of the caucus's digital literacy program to empower female lawmakers to take on more positions and make greater contributions to society.

Puan Maharani, the chairwoman of the Indonesian parliament, and National Police Chief Gen. Listyo Sigit Prabowo were among the keynote speakers for the workshop titled Women in Tech: Women Leadership in the Digital Era.

They are joined by Diah Pitaloka, KPP-RI's presiding chairwoman, and Catherine Chen, Huawei's corporate senior vice president and director of the board. Up to 200 female legislators from the House of Representatives (DPR), Regional Leadership Council (DPD), and Regional Representative Council (DPRD) attended the training. The workshop was held both online and offline and adhered to strict health guidelines.

Puan expressed her support for the session and its goal of enhancing female lawmakers' digital literacy and strengthening their positions in her welcome remarks.

"The tale that needs to be implanted in people's minds is how women, like Catherine Chen and Tricia, who are the speakers today, can become creators in the digital world or leaders in the digital technology industry. During the pandemic, the rapid development of the digital industry has created fertile ground for the wider community, including women, to start a business, and digital technology opens the door for our MSMEs to advance to class, so we actively participate in using digital technology to help improve general welfare," Puan said.

KPP-RI's Diah Pitaloka said female lawmakers needed to improve their digital literacy. As more and more activities and lifestyles rely on digital technologies, legislators must be aware of the opportunities, problems, and current issues in the 4.0 era to provide solutions that meet people's needs.

"Female legislators' understanding and mastery of digital technology are expected to improve program effectiveness, socialization actions, communication and interaction with the community, as well as enrich legislators' insight in addressing critical issues such as cybersecurity and cyberbullying, which are rampant in the community," she said.

"This educational exercise is important for bolstering responsibilities, leadership, and skills. We enlist the help of industry leaders like Huawei and the Ministry of Communications and Informatics. "I am grateful for their support and commitment to helping women lawmakers grow their skills," Diah said.

Diah believes that now is the perfect time for female legislators to commit to enhancing their digital literacy to strengthen their leadership role in this intelligent and connected society. The election of Puan Maharani as the first female DPR speaker in history and the growing number of female MPs are two elements that align with and should support this commitment.

Huawei's Commitment to Women in Leadership

Huawei's Chen said Indonesian women's leadership and fighting for equality and empowerment dates back to the era of emancipation icon Kartini. She underlined Huawei's commitment to empowering women in leadership roles well into the digital transformation era.

"We believe that more skilled women and female leaders are required to create a digital world that is inclusive and beneficial to everybody. Today's presentation is the first step in a much larger collaboration with the House, KPP-RI, and many other women's rights organizations. This will not only be honor and inspire female leadership, but it will also help to propel the digital economy forward." Chen stated his opinion.

Huawei actively runs programs in Indonesia to increase digital literacy for everyone, especially women, through cooperating with the government, university, industry, and communities. These programs are also inextricably linked to Huawei's ambition to train 100,000 digital talent in the next five years. In the year since the promise was announced, Huawei has nurtured 45,000 digital talents in Indonesia.