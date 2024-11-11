Wondr by BNI Offers 11.11 Promos for Self-Reward

November 11, 2024 | 9:14 pm
wondr by BNI. (Photo Courtesy of BNI)
wondr by BNI. (Photo Courtesy of BNI)

Jakarta. Wondr by BNI, the latest mobile banking platform from the state-owned bank, is showering its users with 11.11 promos so customers can reward themselves for their hard work. 

It is common for Indonesian companies to launch promos on “twin dates”, namely when the number of the day is the same as the number of the month: for example, Nov. 11. Wondr by BNI has launched its own 11.11 program which lets its customers enjoy “buy 1, get 1” promos and many more. Check out the following list to find out the offers:

Movie Promos

Wondr by BNI customers can get a free caramel popcorn when they go to CGV theaters. Buy 1 Get 1 promo for 2D movies are also available at Cinepolis. 

Free Brown Sugar Boba Milk

This promo is available at all Xin Fu Tang outlets. Customers can get a small-sized brown sugar boba milk by purchasing any Signature Series drink. 

Buy 1 Get 1

Wondr by BNI also offers other buy 1 get 1 promos in other restaurants. Customers can get an extra chicken teriyaki simple set when they purchase the set at lunchtime and dinner. The same goes with sushi platter purchases at Shigeru. For every purchase of a sushi platter, you will get one sushi hosomaki.

Imperial Kitchen & Dimsum also provides a buy 1 get 1 free promo for its imperial ha kau, siew mai, fried wonton, seaweed siew mai and cheese fried chicken. Tawan also has an exciting promo for its chicken porridge. Old Chang Kee offers a buy 1 get 1 free package with 2 skewers and a choice of drinks.

Meat Lover Promo

For those of you who enjoy meat, wondr by BNI offers a discount worth Rp 150,000 at Shaburi & Kintan for the purchase of 2 regular/special/premium/wagyu/shabu/yakiniku/combo (adult) packages.

Yakiniku lovers can also enjoy the value quatro set at Yakiniku Like at a special price of Rp 50,000. Yoshinoya also offers a buy 1 get 1 promo for the beef bowl menu. You can choose between the original flavor or the delicious yakiniku.

This 11.11 promo will be available until Nov. 17. To use the promo, customers only need to make payments using QRIS wondr by BNI at EDC BNI. Go to http://bni.id/wondr1111 to find out more.

