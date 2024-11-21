World Public Relations Forum 2024 Focuses on Ethical Communication in the AI Era

Badung. The World Public Relations Forum (WPRF) 2024, a global gathering of public relations professionals, academics, and business leaders, is taking place from November 19-22, 2024, in Nusa Dua, Bali.

Adopting the theme “Purposeful Influence for the Common Good,” the event focuses on the evolving role of public relations in shaping ethical, transparent, and accountable communication to foster societal benefits.

Chair of the WPRF 2024 organizing committee, Boy Kelana Soebroto, emphasized the forum’s relevance in today’s era of rapid technological and artificial intelligence advancements. “Responsible communication grounded in integrity, transparency, and accountability is crucial as technology and AI reshape how we interact,” he said in a statement.

Boy described public relations as a force for positive societal change, urging global leaders to adopt ethical and impactful communication strategies. “PR is not just about influence—it’s about ethical influence for the greater good. Communication should drive positive change,” he added.

The event will also explore Indonesia’s role in building a sustainable and resilient PR ecosystem that aligns with environmental and social priorities, aiming to strengthen public trust and understanding.

More than 500 participants from around the world are attending WPRF 2024, which features panel sessions, workshops, and discussions on trends, challenges, and opportunities in the PR profession. The forum aims to support the sustainability of global communities while reinforcing Indonesia’s position as a hub for international collaboration.

