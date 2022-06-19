Y20: Youth's Role in Promoting Inclusivity in Indonesia's G20 Presidency

High-level panel discussion on policy reforms at the Y20 Fourth Pre-Summit in Manokwari, West Papua on June 18, 2022. (Photo Courtesy of Y20 Indonesia)

Jakarta. A high-level panel discussion on opportunities for policy reform to realize diversity and inclusion took place at the Y20 Fourth Pre-Summit in Manokwari, West Papua, on Saturday.

The Y20 delegates will later present a communique, a set of policy recommendations that address diversity and inclusion, among others, to the G20 leaders. Policymakers and practitioners at the recent high-level panel encouraged the youth to participate in Indonesia's G20 presidency. Among others, by working together with the G20 Tourism Working Group (TWG), which is led by the Tourism and Creative Economy Ministry.

At the high-level panel, Tourism Minister Sandiaga Uno said he was open to working with youth to boost Indonesia's tourism. The youth's inputs carry weight, mainly because millennials and Gen Z account for about 55 percent of Indonesia's population, according to Sandiaga.

"If we want to be relevant at the TWG, we need to engage with the young minds who are very progressive, creative, and innovative to provide us input and ideas. We need to adapt, innovate, collaborate so that we can recover together, recover stronger, and most definitely, recover better," Sandiaga told the conference.

G20 Indonesia co-sherpa Dian Triansyah Djani expressed the government's hope that the G20 Presidency will yield concrete results, including ensuring an inclusive recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.

"The president wants concrete deliverables in the form of projects and initiatives. This is where youth can play an important part as a catalyst for actions for the G20 leaders. You can come up with ideas, initiate programs, and collaborations, among others," Dian said.

"The Y20 White Paper addresses four priority issues, including diversity and inclusion. The question is how to translate it into concrete programs and projects," he added.

Jaleswari Pramodhawardani of the Presidential Staff Office shared her thoughts on how the youth delegates could ensure that their policy recommendations were not only actionable but also grounded in human rights principles. According to Jaleswari, it is imperative for youth to understand unity, justice, and human rights protection principles. The youth should also be able to provide constructive criticism and consistently advocate for human rights protection.

"I encourage the young generation to be confident in delivering policy recommendations and criticisms supported by profound analysis. Constructive criticism is not only part of the democratic process, but it also serves as a reminder to the government to continue its efforts in bringing the nation towards prosperity," Jaleswari said.

Wahid Institute founder Yenny Wahid highlighted the youth's creativity and concern for the community. In contrast to the older generation, young people are innovative in using existing resources such as social media or other platforms, according to Yenny.

Youth have the power, desire, knowledge, and expertise to drive more inclusive diversity and inclusion policy reforms. The Y20 Fourth Pre-Summit saw participation from dozens of young delegates from home and abroad. This also marks the first time the Y20 has addressed diversity and inclusion as a standalone policy track.

The Y20 Fourth Pre-Summit discussions will focus on two sub-themes: inclusive education and creative economy.