Year-End Sale Campaigns Record Rp 71.5 Trillion Transactions

Jakarta. The discount programs launched in the holiday season have booked tens of trillions of rupiahs in transactions, according to Chief Economic Affairs Minister Airlangga Hartarto.

During the year-end holiday season, Indonesia launched several campaigns aimed at encouraging people to spend their money, particularly on local products. They were the National Online Shopping Day (Harbolnas), Belanja di Indonesia (BINA or “Just Shop in Indonesia”, and the 2024 Every Purchase is Cheap (EPIC) Sale. These three campaigns booked transactions worth Rp 71.5 trillion (around $4.4 billion). Airlangga said that the program had also helped Indonesian micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), which were the country’s economic backbone.

“We support all sorts of initiatives that can support the national economy and create sustainable benefits for the people,” Airlangga was quoted as saying in a press statement.

The Harbolnas on Dec. 10-16 booked Rp 31.2 trillion in transactions, up by 21.4 percent year-on-year (yoy) compared to the Rp 25.7 trillion recorded in 2023. Local goods made up 52 percent of the total transactions, reaching Rp 16.1 trillion. Airlangga said that the growth reflected Indonesians’ awareness to buy locally made products on e-commerce platforms.

As the name suggests, the 2024 BINA campaign encouraged Indonesians to buy local products from Dec. 20-29. The transactions were worth Rp 25.4 trillion, up by 15 percent from Rp 20 trillion in 2023. It also exceeded the targeted 10 percent growth.

The 2024 EPIC Sale on Dec. 22-31 booked Rp 14.9 trillions from the 45,000 outlets across the country that took part in the program. The sale campaign was a partnership between the government, private sector, and MSMEs to enable people to get high-quality local products at an affordable price.

“We hope that these campaigns can reach more people with new, more attractive innovations. This is not only proof of the good synergy between the government and private sector. But this is also proof that the government is here to improve the local goods’ competitiveness,” Airlangga said.

