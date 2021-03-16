You Can Now Pay Tuition via Mitra Tokopedia Warungs

Mitra Tokopedia now offers school tuition payment services to more than 6,000 education institutions. (Photo Courtesy of Tokopedia)

Jakarta. Local technology company, Tokopedia, has recently equipped its online-to-offline platform, Mitra Tokopedia, with a new feature that can be a boon to parents and students.

Mom-and-pops stores (warung) and other traditional businesses that are part of Mitra Tokopedia’s ecosystem now offer tuition payment services.

The new feature is part of the partnership between Tokopedia and InfraDigital Nusantara (IDN), a startup focusing on connecting schools with digital and financial services.

According to Tokopedia’s press statement, IDN has more than 6,000 education institutions —comprising schools, universities, Islamic boarding schools, and community learning centers (PKBM)— within its network.

Students of the thousands IDN-linked educations can now pay their tuition fees via the millions of warungs and shops in Mitra Tokopedia ecosystem across Indonesia. They only need to visit the nearest Mitra Tokopedia warung, inform the school name, as well as payment number or the registered student number.

By offering this ease of making tuition payments, Tokopedia wishes to help maintain the educational continuity of students across the archipelago, according to Tokopedia’s head of new retail, Doni Nathaniel Pranama.

“Tokopedia believes that better education can lead to better lives. This new feature launch embodies Tokopedia’s commitment to empower traditional businesses with technology,” Doni said in a recent press statement.

IDN chief executive officer Ian McKenna said his company has a mission to help every education institution digitize. This includes supporting education institutions in remote areas and enabling unbanked parents to pay tuition easily.

“So we truly appreciate this partnership with Mitra Tokopedia in providing this service,” McKenna said.

Haula Alfikri, one of the owners of warung that have joined the Mitra Tokopedia ecosystem, said to have felt the benefits of the new tuition payment service.

“We can help people to pay school tuition easily without the need to travel long distances like they used to. I can also get new income opportunities out of this service,” Haula said.

Currently, millions of traditional businesses have joined Mitra Tokopedia ecosystem. They are serving tens of millions of people in more than 500 cities/districts across Indonesia, according to Tokopedia.