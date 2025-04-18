AI Helps Jakarta Reduce Congestion, Expansion Still Needed

Jakarta. Jakarta is turning to artificial intelligence to ease its notorious traffic jams through an Intelligent Traffic Control System (ITCS). However, officials say the city still needs to expand the system to hundreds more intersections.

Governor Pramono Anung said the early results of the AI implementation are promising. Jakarta's ranking in the 2024 TomTom Traffic Index plunged from among the world’s 30 most congested cities in 2023 to 90th this year. Residents reportedly spent an average of 108 hours stuck in traffic throughout 2024.

“This is a concrete step to address Jakarta’s gridlock, but the job isn’t finished. There’s still much work ahead,” Pramono said during an inspection of the ITCS control center at the Jakarta Transportation Agency’s UP SPLL office on Wednesday.

So far, 65 out of 321 intersections have been equipped with the AI-driven system. Pramono has ordered the city’s transportation agency to accelerate the expansion of ITCS across the capital to improve traffic flow and road safety.

“We want every major intersection to be covered by this system. It's essential for efficiency and the safety of all road users,” the governor stated.

The ITCS system utilizes AI to manage and optimize traffic light durations based on real-time traffic conditions, including vehicle volume and travel times at each junction. The system integrates sensors, software analytics, surveillance cameras, and communication networks to respond dynamically to changing road situations.

According to Jakarta Transportation Agency Head Syafrin Liputo, only 65 of the 321 required closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras are currently operational. Despite this, the impact has already been noticeable.

“With just 65 cameras, the public is already seeing significant improvements,” Pramono said, citing agency data.

To ensure continuous surveillance, 25 traffic officers will be stationed in shifts to monitor the camera feeds around the clock. A dedicated call center has also been launched to receive public complaints, with a maximum response time of three hours under the city's standard operating procedures.

“There will be no gap in field monitoring,” Syafrin added.

