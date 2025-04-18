AI Helps Jakarta Reduce Congestion, Expansion Still Needed

Antara
June 12, 2025 | 10:00 am
SHARE
Police officers direct traffic in North Jakarta on Friday, April 18, 2025. Congestion at Tanjung Priok Port eases after a surge in port activity caused severe gridlock. (Beritasatu.com/Yohannes Tohap)
Police officers direct traffic in North Jakarta on Friday, April 18, 2025. Congestion at Tanjung Priok Port eases after a surge in port activity caused severe gridlock. (Beritasatu.com/Yohannes Tohap)

Jakarta. Jakarta is turning to artificial intelligence to ease its notorious traffic jams through an Intelligent Traffic Control System (ITCS). However, officials say the city still needs to expand the system to hundreds more intersections.

Governor Pramono Anung said the early results of the AI implementation are promising. Jakarta's ranking in the 2024 TomTom Traffic Index plunged from among the world’s 30 most congested cities in 2023 to 90th this year. Residents reportedly spent an average of 108 hours stuck in traffic throughout 2024.

“This is a concrete step to address Jakarta’s gridlock, but the job isn’t finished. There’s still much work ahead,” Pramono said during an inspection of the ITCS control center at the Jakarta Transportation Agency’s UP SPLL office on Wednesday.

So far, 65 out of 321 intersections have been equipped with the AI-driven system. Pramono has ordered the city’s transportation agency to accelerate the expansion of ITCS across the capital to improve traffic flow and road safety.

Advertisement

“We want every major intersection to be covered by this system. It's essential for efficiency and the safety of all road users,” the governor stated.

Read More:
North Jakarta Traffic Nightmare Turns 5km Trip Into 5-Hour Crawl

The ITCS system utilizes AI to manage and optimize traffic light durations based on real-time traffic conditions, including vehicle volume and travel times at each junction. The system integrates sensors, software analytics, surveillance cameras, and communication networks to respond dynamically to changing road situations.

According to Jakarta Transportation Agency Head Syafrin Liputo, only 65 of the 321 required closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras are currently operational. Despite this, the impact has already been noticeable.

“With just 65 cameras, the public is already seeing significant improvements,” Pramono said, citing agency data.

To ensure continuous surveillance, 25 traffic officers will be stationed in shifts to monitor the camera feeds around the clock. A dedicated call center has also been launched to receive public complaints, with a maximum response time of three hours under the city's standard operating procedures.

“There will be no gap in field monitoring,” Syafrin added.

Tags:
#Transportation
Keywords:
SHARE

Related Articles

AI Helps Jakarta Reduce Congestion, Expansion Still Needed
Tech 3 hours ago

AI Helps Jakarta Reduce Congestion, Expansion Still Needed

 Jakarta's AI-powered traffic system is easing congestion, but only 65 of 321 intersections are covered. Officials call for a full rollout.
AI Can't Be Trusted Blindly, Deputy Minister Stella Warns
Tech Jun 11, 2025 | 11:43 am

AI Can't Be Trusted Blindly, Deputy Minister Stella Warns

 Deputy Minister Stella Christie said critical thinking and evaluation should be key components of AI literacy.
AI Takeover? Microsoft Lays Off 6,000 Employees, Shifts Focus to AI
Business May 14, 2025 | 2:15 pm

AI Takeover? Microsoft Lays Off 6,000 Employees, Shifts Focus to AI

 Microsoft lays off 6,000 workers as part of a broader shift towards AI investments and restructuring.
OpenAI Abandons For-Profit Plan, Keeps Nonprofit in Control
Tech May 6, 2025 | 4:14 pm

OpenAI Abandons For-Profit Plan, Keeps Nonprofit in Control

 OpenAI scraps plan to go fully for-profit, says its nonprofit board will retain control while restructuring as a public benefit corporation.
Bali's Udayana University Expels Student Over Deepfake Sexual Harassment Case
Tech May 1, 2025 | 2:50 pm

Bali's Udayana University Expels Student Over Deepfake Sexual Harassment Case

 Udayana University expels student for using AI deepfake tech to create explicit images of classmates; 37 victims yet to file police report.
Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison Promotes AI Use in Mining Sector
Special Updates Apr 25, 2025 | 11:50 am

Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison Promotes AI Use in Mining Sector

 Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison recently hosted the Indonesia AI Day for Mining Industry in Jakarta.
Indosat Hosts AI Day to Accelerate Digital Transformation in Mining Industry
Tech Apr 24, 2025 | 4:36 pm

Indosat Hosts AI Day to Accelerate Digital Transformation in Mining Industry

 Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison's AI Day highlights AI's role in transforming Indonesia's mining sector, boosting efficiency and sustainability.
Two to Stand Trial in President Prabowo Deepfake Scam
News Apr 24, 2025 | 4:25 pm

Two to Stand Trial in President Prabowo Deepfake Scam

 Two suspects who used AI deepfakes of President Prabowo in an online scam are set to stand trial after police handed over their case.
Kearney: Indonesia Has Strong AI Potential but Needs More Education
Tech Apr 19, 2025 | 11:42 am

Kearney: Indonesia Has Strong AI Potential but Needs More Education

 Asia Pacific firms eye AI-driven growth, but most still in early adoption.
Severe Two-Day Traffic Jam at Tanjung Priok Port Causes Rp 120 Billion Losses for Truck Operators
Business Apr 18, 2025 | 1:43 pm

Severe Two-Day Traffic Jam at Tanjung Priok Port Causes Rp 120 Billion Losses for Truck Operators

 Two-day traffic jam at Tanjung Priok Port causes Rp 120 billion in losses for truckers due to fuel costs, delays, and expired gate passes.

The Latest

How Meth Addiction Is Fueling the Illegal Pangolin Trade
News 20 minutes ago

How Meth Addiction Is Fueling the Illegal Pangolin Trade

 Police say pangolin scales, worth Rp 40M per kg, are trafficked not just for medicine but also as raw material for meth production.
NBA Finals 2025: Thunder Trail 2-1 in NBA Finals After Another Late Collapse
Lifestyle 1 hours ago

NBA Finals 2025: Thunder Trail 2-1 in NBA Finals After Another Late Collapse

 The Thunder trail 2-1 in the NBA Finals after falling to the Pacers in Game 3, a repeat of the same pattern from their series vs. Denver
Qantas Closes Jetstar Asia to Fund A$500m Fleet Renewal
Business 2 hours ago

Qantas Closes Jetstar Asia to Fund A$500m Fleet Renewal

 Qantas will shut Jetstar Asia by July 31, freeing A$500m to renew its fleet and expand core operations in Australia and New Zealand.
Gaza Health Officials Report Over 55,000 Killed in Ongoing Israel-Hamas War
News 2 hours ago

Gaza Health Officials Report Over 55,000 Killed in Ongoing Israel-Hamas War

 Gaza’s death toll has passed 55,000, officials say, as chaos around aid sites leaves 21 more dead.
Airport Security Officers Arrested in Baby Lobster Smuggling Bust
News 2 hours ago

Airport Security Officers Arrested in Baby Lobster Smuggling Bust

 Police arrested 7 suspects, including 2 airport staff, for smuggling 171,880 lobster seeds worth Rp 9.2b through Soetta Airport.
News Index

Most Popular

Danantara: No Official Discussion on GoTo Investment Yet
1
Danantara: No Official Discussion on GoTo Investment Yet
2
Indonesia Revokes Mining Permits of Four Companies in Raja Ampat
3
Indonesia Agrees to Buy 48 Turkey’s KAAN Fighter Jets: Erdogan
4
Dutch Government Sets Aside $300 Million to Back Key Indonesian Programs
5
'Better Die than Get Colonized Again': Prabowo Says as Indonesia Steps Up Arms Investment
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED