AI in Government Ads? Minister Calls It a ‘Creative Choice’

Yustinus Paat
February 17, 2025 | 5:28 pm
SHARE
Screenshot of AI-generated ad featuring a 3D animated character resembling President Prabowo Subianto carrying a meal container to a school.
Screenshot of AI-generated ad featuring a 3D animated character resembling President Prabowo Subianto carrying a meal container to a school.

Jakarta. Deputy of Communication and Digital Minister Nezar Patria defended the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in a government ad promoting President Prabowo Subianto’s free meal program, saying it was a creative choice despite public criticism.

"It’s part of creativity, and I see nothing wrong with using AI for creative work," he said at the ministry’s office in Jakarta on Monday.

According to Nezar, the ad was produced by the ministry, which sees AI as a common tool for animation and advertising. "AI is now widely used for ads, even for animated films," said the former journalist.

However, AI-generated content remains controversial, especially among creative industry workers who view it as a threat to human jobs. Despite this, Nezar said the ministry continues to produce government ads manually alongside AI-generated ones.

Advertisement

"This is just one of many formats we use. We also create content without AI, relying on human creativity," he said.

Nezar declined to comment on whether the use of AI was linked to government budget cuts.

The AI-generated ad features a 3D animated character resembling President Prabowo Subianto carrying a meal container to a school. Students cheerfully welcome him, pray, and enjoy the free nutritious meal.

Tags:
#Tech
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Indonesia's B40 Biodiesel Mandate Faces Cost Hurdles as FAME Prices Surge
Business 2 hours ago

Indonesia's B40 Biodiesel Mandate Faces Cost Hurdles as FAME Prices Surge

 Indonesia's B40 biodiesel mandate faces challenges as rising FAME prices threaten to undermine projected savings of $9 billion.
Arkora Hydro's Yaentu Power Plant Aims to Produce 62.5 GWh Anually
Special Updates 2 hours ago

Arkora Hydro's Yaentu Power Plant Aims to Produce 62.5 GWh Anually

 Yaentu hydropower plant project under PT Arkora Hydro Tbk (ARKO) has been declared operational with a Commercial Operation Date (COD).
Indonesia's Overseas Debt Stands at $424.8 Billion
Business 2 hours ago

Indonesia's Overseas Debt Stands at $424.8 Billion

 The foreign debt-to-GDP ratio fell to 30.4 percent from 31.1 percent in the third quarter of 2024.
Indonesia Steps Up Fishery Export Diplomacy with EU
Special Updates 3 hours ago

Indonesia Steps Up Fishery Export Diplomacy with EU

 Indonesia hopes to have greater market access to EU for its fishery products.
AI in Government Ads? Minister Calls It a ‘Creative Choice’
Tech 3 hours ago

AI in Government Ads? Minister Calls It a ‘Creative Choice’

 Deputy Minister Nezar Patria defends using AI in a government ad promoting Prabowo's free meal program despite public criticism.
News Index

Most Popular

Zelensky Rejects Trump’s Minerals Proposal that Offers Almost Nothing in Return
1
Zelensky Rejects Trump’s Minerals Proposal that Offers Almost Nothing in Return
2
Prabowo Eyes $44 Billion Budget Cuts by 2025 to Fund Danantara, Free Meals Program
3
Danantara to Invest $20 Billion in 35 ‘Strategic Projects’
4
Finland Urges Europe to Rearm Ukraine and Put Maximum Pressure on Russia
5
Green Day vs. Linkin Park: Back-to-Back Jakarta Shows, Which Side Are You On?
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED