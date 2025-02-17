AI in Government Ads? Minister Calls It a ‘Creative Choice’

Jakarta. Deputy of Communication and Digital Minister Nezar Patria defended the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in a government ad promoting President Prabowo Subianto’s free meal program, saying it was a creative choice despite public criticism.

"It’s part of creativity, and I see nothing wrong with using AI for creative work," he said at the ministry’s office in Jakarta on Monday.

According to Nezar, the ad was produced by the ministry, which sees AI as a common tool for animation and advertising. "AI is now widely used for ads, even for animated films," said the former journalist.

However, AI-generated content remains controversial, especially among creative industry workers who view it as a threat to human jobs. Despite this, Nezar said the ministry continues to produce government ads manually alongside AI-generated ones.

"This is just one of many formats we use. We also create content without AI, relying on human creativity," he said.

Nezar declined to comment on whether the use of AI was linked to government budget cuts.

The AI-generated ad features a 3D animated character resembling President Prabowo Subianto carrying a meal container to a school. Students cheerfully welcome him, pray, and enjoy the free nutritious meal.

