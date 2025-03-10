AI Risks: Indonesian Panel Warns of Data Theft, Copyright Violations

Faisal Maliki Baskoro
March 10, 2025 | 10:02 pm
SHARE
Left to right: Riri Satria, a lecturer at the University of Indonesia's Faculty of Computer Science; Saras Dewi, a writer and philosophy lecturer at the University of Indonesia; and copyright lawyer Dimaz Prayudha speak at a panel discussion titled
Left to right: Riri Satria, a lecturer at the University of Indonesia's Faculty of Computer Science; Saras Dewi, a writer and philosophy lecturer at the University of Indonesia; and copyright lawyer Dimaz Prayudha speak at a panel discussion titled

Jakarta. Indonesian artists, academics, and legal experts are warning about the risks of artificial intelligence (AI), including copyright violations, data exploitation, bias, and growing social inequality as major corporations dominate AI development.

"The AI roadmap discusses how Indonesia can compete globally in this field, but it does not address the risks," said Saras Dewi, a writer and philosophy lecturer at the University of Indonesia.

Saras spoke at a panel discussion titled "Copyright and the Philosophy of AI," held recently at Taman Ismail Marzuki.

"There are aspects that have not been considered. No matter how much I, as a researcher, admire artificial intelligence, we must remain skeptical and critical. We should not simply be in awe of these machines, believing they can do anything we imagine, when in fact, they are still full of biases," she added.

Advertisement

AI development worldwide has been dominated by major corporations such as Microsoft (an investor in OpenAI), Google, Meta, and Amazon. According to UNESCO research, popular generative AI products like ChatGPT, Midjourney, and DALL-E continue to perpetuate harmful gender and racial biases.  Women were described as working in domestic roles far more often than men—four times as often by one model—and were frequently associated with words like "home," "family,” and "children," while male names were linked to "business," "executive," "salary," and "career.”.

Read More:
Indonesia to Develop Its Very Own DeepSeek, Luhut Says

Various reports have also revealed that these AI products are built on data theft and labor exploitation in developing countries. According to TIME, OpenAI used outsourced Kenyan laborers earning less than $2 per hour. Additionally, some of these companies have supplied their technologies to the US military, potentially for use in global military campaigns.

Riri Satria, a lecturer at the University of Indonesia’s Faculty of Computer Science, said AI-generated results should not be used for critical and strategic human-related decisions.

"Matters concerning human well-being must be decided by humans, not AI," Riri said.

He called for legislation to regulate AI usage and suggested the establishment of a National AI Agency to protect citizens from unethical AI practices.

Read More:
From OpenAI to DeepSeek: Indonesia Drafts Regulation on AI

Indonesia's National AI Strategy 2020-2045, developed by the Agency for the Assessment and Application of Technology (BPPT), already includes plans for an AI Ethics Commission.

Generative AI also raises copyright concerns among artists. Many AI companies have been known to use artists' works without permission to train their models and generate new creations.

According to copyright lawyer Dimaz Prayudha, copyright violations frequently occur when AI is used to generate content such as articles, songs, and paintings. Users often have no control over which works AI uses to produce new outputs.

If an AI system is found to have used an artist’s work without permission, the artist has the right to sue both the AI user and the AI company.

"The first party that can be sued is the AI user (the person providing the prompt), and the second is the AI company itself for creating a system that enables unauthorized use of copyrighted works," Dimaz explained.

Tags:
#Tech
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Lady Gaga’s Mayhem Tour: Singapore Gets Four Shows, Jakarta Left Out Again
Lifestyle 49 minutes ago

Lady Gaga’s Mayhem Tour: Singapore Gets Four Shows, Jakarta Left Out Again

 Lady Gaga announces a four-day concert in Singapore this May, leaving Indonesian fans disappointed as Jakarta is left out of her tour.
AI Risks: Indonesian Panel Warns of Data Theft, Copyright Violations
Tech 2 hours ago

AI Risks: Indonesian Panel Warns of Data Theft, Copyright Violations

 Indonesian experts warn of AI risks, citing bias, copyright issues, and data exploitation as big tech firms dominate AI development.
USAID Purge Complete, 83 Pct of Programs Eliminated
News 2 hours ago

USAID Purge Complete, 83 Pct of Programs Eliminated

 Rubio announces USAID purge complete, cutting 83% of programs. Remaining aid efforts to move under State Dept. in Trump’s foreign aid shift.
Indonesia to Ratify Exclusive Economic Zone Deal with Vietnam in April
News 3 hours ago

Indonesia to Ratify Exclusive Economic Zone Deal with Vietnam in April

 Prabowo says that he plans on signing the implementing agreement on this exclusive economic zone during his upcoming visit to Vietnam.
KPK Searches Ridwan Kamil’s Residence Over Bank BJB Case
News 3 hours ago

KPK Searches Ridwan Kamil’s Residence Over Bank BJB Case

 KPK searched Ridwan Kamil’s home in connection with the Rp 200B Bank BJB corruption probe. The former governor pledges full cooperation.
News Index

Most Popular

USAID Budget Freeze: These Indonesian Programs Face Uncertainty
1
USAID Budget Freeze: These Indonesian Programs Face Uncertainty
2
Singapore-Backed Indonesia Airlines Seeks Market Entry
3
Mass Layoffs Help Two Major Footwear Factories Stay Afloat in Tangerang
4
House Secretary-General Indra Iskandar Named Corruption Suspect
5
Jordi Cruyff Arrives in Indonesia to Begin Role as National Team Technical Advisor
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED