Apple Execs to Meet Indonesian Officials to Announce Investment Commitment

Jakarta. Executives from US tech giant Apple are scheduled to visit Indonesia next week to meet with high-ranking officials and formally announce a significant investment commitment, Investment Minister Rosan Roeslani revealed on Thursday.

Apple has sent a letter confirming its investment intentions and is expected to provide detailed plans during a meeting with Indonesian officials on January 7.

"They will meet me and officials from the Industry Ministry on the seventh, where they will announce their investment commitment," Rosan said during an interview at the State Palace in Jakarta.

While Rosan previously mentioned that Apple plans to invest at least $1 billion in component manufacturing plants in Indonesia, he refrained from confirming specific figures during Thursday’s briefing.

"Let’s wait until our next meeting, after which we will make an official announcement,” the minister said.

Apple’s reported $1 billion commitment marks a significant increase from its earlier $100 million investment plan, which focused on expanding the Apple Developer Academy in Bali and establishing accessory manufacturing facilities in Bandung, West Java.

The increased investment follows Indonesia’s recent decision to block sales of the iPhone 16 due to Apple’s failure to comply with the country’s requirement that 35 percent of smartphone components be locally sourced. As a result, the iPhone 16, which was globally launched in September, has not yet entered the Indonesian market.

This new investment is seen as a move by Apple to strengthen its presence in Indonesia, address regulatory hurdles, and capitalize on the country’s growing market for smartphones and tech accessories.

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: