Apple’s iPhone 16 Series to Launch in Indonesia on Friday After Regulatory Delay

Jakarta. Apple’s latest smartphone, the iPhone 16 series, will officially go on sale in Indonesia starting Friday, following months of regulatory delays related to local content requirements.

The full iPhone 16 lineup—including the iPhone 16, 16 Plus, 16 Pro, 16 Pro Max, and the more affordable iPhone 16e—will be available at prices ranging from Rp 12.5 million ($740) to Rp 33 million, depending on the model and storage capacity.

While the iPhone 16 made its global debut in September 2024, the Indonesian launch was delayed due to Apple’s initial failure to meet the government’s local content regulation, known as TKDN. The regulation mandates that imported devices must include at least 35 percent locally sourced components.

Apple eventually cleared the requirement by committing to invest $160 million in research and innovation facilities in Indonesia—an option permitted under TKDN’s compliance scheme. Additionally, Apple will invest in an AirTag and other component assembly plant in Batam through a third-party vendor. The Batam factory is estimated to cost $200 million, is expected to create 2,000 new jobs, and aims to strengthen Indonesia’s export market, with 65 percent of its output designated for international markets.

According to the Industry Ministry’s official product database, the iPhone 16 has achieved 40 percent local content, surpassing the minimum threshold and clearing the way for its long-awaited launch.

Official Pricing for the iPhone 16 Series in Indonesia, according to official retailer iBox:

iPhone 16e

128 GB: Rp12,499,000

256 GB: Rp14,999,000

512 GB: Rp18,999,000

iPhone 16

128 GB: Rp14,999,000

256 GB: Rp17,499,000

512 GB: Rp21,999,000

iPhone 16 Plus

128 GB: Rp16,999,000

256 GB: Rp19,499,000

512 GB: Rp23,999,000

iPhone 16 Pro

128 GB: Rp18,499,000

256 GB: Rp21,499,000

512 GB: Rp25,999,000

1 TB: Rp30,499,000

iPhone 16 Pro Max

128 GB: Rp18,499,000

256 GB: Rp22,499,000

512 GB: Rp27,999,000

1 TB: Rp32,999,000

