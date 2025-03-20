Bali to Shut Down Internet, Communications for Nyepi on March 29

Jakarta. The Communications and Digital Affairs Ministry will temporarily suspend telecommunications and broadcasting services across Bali on March 29, in observance of Nyepi, the Balinese Day of Silence.

Minister Meutya Hafid confirmed on Thursday that all mobile operators and broadcasters would cease operations for 24 hours in accordance with a request from the Bali provincial government.

"As part of Nyepi, we will issue an official notice to all operators—not only mobile providers but also broadcasters—ensuring that no services will be available on that day," Meutya said in Jakarta.

Director-General of Digital Infrastructure Wayan Toni Supriyanto stated that the suspension would begin at 6 a.m. on March 29 and last until 6 a.m. the following day.

"During Nyepi, from 6 a.m. to 6 a.m. the next morning, internet services and all broadcasting will be completely shut down," Wayan said.

The temporary shutdown aims to respect the Hindu community’s religious observance. Nyepi is marked by Catur Brata Penyepian, which includes four prohibitions: no fire or electricity, no outdoor or indoor activities, no travel, and no entertainment.

The night before Nyepi, on March 28, Balinese Hindus will hold traditional ceremonies such as Taur Kesanga, Pengerupukan, and Ogoh-Ogoh parades in various districts and cities across the province.

