Bali's Udayana University Expels Student Over Deepfake Sexual Harassment Case

Jakarta. Udayana University (Unud) in Bali has permanently expelled a student found guilty of sexually harassing dozens of victims using deepfake artificial intelligence technology.

The expelled student, identified by university officials as SLKDP, allegedly used AI tools to manipulate images of fellow students into sexually explicit content. The images were reportedly stolen from victims’ social media accounts and doctored using deepfake software, causing emotional distress and trauma to at least 37 individuals. None of the victims have yet filed a police report.

"This is a grave ethical violation that tarnishes the reputation of the university," said Dewi Pascarini, head of Udayana’s Public Communication Unit, during a press conference on Wednesday. “The rectorate has issued a decision for permanent dismissal of the perpetrator.”

Pascarini explained that SLKDP had admitted to the misconduct during an ethics hearing held by the university's Faculty of Economics and Business. The internal investigation was conducted by the university’s Task Force for the Prevention and Handling of Sexual Violence (PPKS), which had interviewed both the perpetrator and multiple victims.

While the university has offered legal and psychological assistance, Pascarini urged the victims to pursue justice through formal legal channels. “We respect the victims’ choice, but we also encourage them to report the case to law enforcement so it can be handled appropriately.”

Students on campus expressed dismay at the abuse and called for harsher punishments. “Using social media irresponsibly like this is unethical,” said Wahyu, a student. “The university was right to act firmly so others don’t follow suit.”

Another student, Tessa, said she felt ashamed as a member of the university community. “This is really disappointing. He used AI to steal and distort personal images. We must use social media wisely, not for exploitation.”

The case comes amid a growing number of deepfake-related crimes in Indonesia. Last week, East Java Police uncovered a fraudulent AI video campaign in which scammers altered videos of three Java governors -- Khofifah Indar Parawansa (East Java), Ahmad Lutfie (Central Java), and Dedi Mulyadi (West Java) -- to promote fake motorcycle sales on TikTok. The videos falsely promised motorcycles for just Rp 500,000 ($30), with no cash on delivery or documentation required.

Three suspects from Pangandaran Regency in West Java -- identified as HMP, 32; UP, 24; and AH, 34 -- were arrested for their role in that scam.

In a separate national case, police last week handed over two suspects, JS and AMA, to prosecutors after they allegedly used AI-generated deepfake content to impersonate President Prabowo Subianto and other senior officials. The pair reportedly launched a fake aid registration campaign on social media, falsely endorsed by AI-cloned versions of public figures.

