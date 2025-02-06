BCA Denies Data Breach After Bjorka Hacking Claims

Herman
February 6, 2025 | 3:19 pm
Illustration of the notorious hacker Bjorka. BCA denies data breach claims on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025, after hacker Bjorka allegedly leaked customer data, assuring that customer info remains secure.
Illustration of the notorious hacker Bjorka. BCA denies data breach claims on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025, after hacker Bjorka allegedly leaked customer data, assuring that customer info remains secure.(Beritasatu/Muhammad Reza)

Jakarta. Reports have surfaced online alleging that customer data from Bank Central Asia (BCA) was leaked following a cyberattack by an individual claiming to be the notorious hacker Bjorka. The claims were shared via the X account @bjorkanesiaaa.

“We have successfully hacked your BCA bank account. You need to keep updating your system. This is just a reminder to prioritize security and protect user privacy in your country,” the account posted, along with screenshots allegedly showing customer account data.

Another X account, @TweetThreatNews, also shared screenshots indicating that Bjorka was selling BCA customer data on the dark web.

East Java Man Accused of Being Accomplice to Bjorka Data Theft Ring

In response to the circulating news, BCA has firmly denied the claims, calling them hoaxes.

"We assure you that customer data remains secure," said Hera F. Haryn, a spokesperson for BCA, in an official statement on Thursday.

Hera said BCA has consistently implemented robust security measures, including layered protection strategies, to protect customer data and digital transactions.

"Necessary risk mitigation efforts are also carried out to ensure data and transaction security," Hera added.

This is not the first time rumors about BCA customer data being leaked on the dark web have emerged. However, the bank reiterated its commitment to maintaining the confidentiality and safety of its customers’ information.

#Tech
Most Popular

Danantara Superholding Officially Established to Manage $600 Billion in State Assets
1
Danantara Superholding Officially Established to Manage $600 Billion in State Assets
2
Grab Eyes $7 Billion Acquisition of GoTo, Sources Say
3
What We Know About Danantara, Indonesia’s Second Sovereign Wealth Fund
4
GoTo Denies Merger Talks with Grab for the Second Time
5
Donors Welcome Germany Taking Over US Lead in Indonesia’s JETP Funding
