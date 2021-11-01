BeritaSatu Research Launches Report on Indonesia's Digital Infrastructure

Students take a computer-based state university entrance exam in Jakarta on April 12, 2021. (BeritaSatu Photo/Mohammad Defrizal)

Jakarta. Beritasatu Research —the research arm of BeritaSatu Media Holdings— launched its first report on Indonesia's digital infrastructure at the Economic Outlook 2022 forum on Thursday.

The Indonesia Infrastructure Digital Report explores the country's soft and hard digital infrastructure, including personal data protection issues and digital talents. The report is now available for download at research.beritasatu.com.

Communication and Informatics Minister Johnny G. Plate praised the report as a constructive contribution towards Indonesia's digital transformation efforts.

"Let us ramp up collaboration, synergize, and harmonize for a more connected, digital, and advanced Indonesia," Johnny said during the virtual report launch on Thursday.

Indonesia is still lacking millions of digital talents to develop its digital economy, according to Education, Culture, Research, and Technology Minister Nadiem Makarim.

This prompted the ministry to make drastic changes in the education system.

The ministry's flagship Merdeka Belajar ('Freedom to Learn') program is among its education breakthroughs. The Merdeka Belajar program includes the digitalization of schools and certified internships at technology companies under the Kampus Merdeka ('Independent Campus') initiative.

"Let us strengthen our collaboration to prepare digital talents and build Indonesia's economy for the future," Nadiem said.