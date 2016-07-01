BRI Assures Customers' Data and Funds Are Safe Following Alleged Bashe Ransomware Attack

Antara
December 19, 2024 | 1:03 pm
SHARE
Customers withdraws cash from a Bank Rakyat Indonesia (BRI) ATM in Jakarta. Bank Rakyat Indonesia (BRI), the country’s largest state-run bank by assets, assured customers that their data and funds remain secure and that normal transactions continue uninterrupted, following rumors of a ransomware attack circulating on social media on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024. (Beritasatu Photo/David Gita Roza)
Customers withdraws cash from a Bank Rakyat Indonesia (BRI) ATM in Jakarta. Bank Rakyat Indonesia (BRI), the country’s largest state-run bank by assets, assured customers that their data and funds remain secure and that normal transactions continue uninterrupted, following rumors of a ransomware attack circulating on social media on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024. (Beritasatu Photo/David Gita Roza)

Jakarta. Bank Rakyat Indonesia (BRI), the country’s largest state-run bank by assets, assured customers that their data and funds remain secure and that normal transactions continue uninterrupted, following rumors of a ransomware attack circulating on social media.

In a statement released Wednesday evening through BRI's official Instagram account, Arga M. Nugraha, Director of Digital and IT at BRI, confirmed that the bank’s systems were fully operational.

"We confirm that both customer data and funds are secure. All BRI banking systems are functioning normally, and our transaction services are operating smoothly," Arga said in the statement.

He further assured customers that they could continue using BRI's full range of banking services, including digital banking platforms such as BRImo, QLola, ATMs, CRMs, and other BRI services, with full data security.

Advertisement

The bank said that its information security systems comply with international standards and are regularly updated to address emerging threats.

"Proactive measures are in place to ensure that customer information remains protected," Arga added.

The statement comes after rumors spread on social media on Wednesday evening about a potential data breach at BRI.

The alleged attack is believed to be linked to Bashe Ransomware. This group is believed to have connections to the notorious LockBit group, which breached Indonesia's National Data Center in June.

Bashe Ransomware primarily targets high-value sectors, including technology, business services, manufacturing, finance, transportation, and healthcare. Its attacks span across multiple regions, including North America and Europe.

Typically, Bashe Ransomware spreads through phishing emails containing malware. Once a victim opens the email, the malware spreads quickly throughout the network, encrypting data. Victims are then instructed to pay a ransom to regain access to their files.

Tags:
#Tech
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Economist Warns of Potential Food Waste in Free Nutritious Meal Program
News 43 minutes ago

Economist Warns of Potential Food Waste in Free Nutritious Meal Program

 Bappenas revealed that from 2000 to 2019, Indonesia generated 184 kilograms of food loss and waste per capita annually.
Police Deny Allegations of Extortion at Djakarta Warehouse Project 2024
News 59 minutes ago

Police Deny Allegations of Extortion at Djakarta Warehouse Project 2024

 Police deny claims by foreign tourists alleging forced urine tests and extortion during the 2024 Djakarta Warehouse Project (DWP) in Jakarta
Indomie Variants Recalled in Australia Over Undeclared Allergens
News 1 hours ago

Indomie Variants Recalled in Australia Over Undeclared Allergens

 Ausino Exim Pty Ltd has announced the recall of several Indomie variants in Australia, including Indomie Goreng Rendang flavor
BRI Assures Customers' Data and Funds Are Safe Following Alleged Bashe Ransomware Attack
Tech 2 hours ago

BRI Assures Customers' Data and Funds Are Safe Following Alleged Bashe Ransomware Attack

 BRI assured customers that their data and funds remain secure following rumors of a ransomware attack
MBG Program Boosts School Attendance and Local Income in Early Trials: CORE
News 3 hours ago

MBG Program Boosts School Attendance and Local Income in Early Trials: CORE

 CORE research found that Prabowo's MBG program boosts school attendance and mothers' income, but supply chain challenges must be addressed.
News Index

Most Popular

Unicorn Startup eFishery Suspends CEO and CPO Over Alleged Financial Mismanagement
1
Unicorn Startup eFishery Suspends CEO and CPO Over Alleged Financial Mismanagement
2
OJK Places Former Investree CEO Adrian Gunadi on Wanted List, Suspected to Have Fled Abroad
3
Foreign Visitors Call Out DWP, Alleging Police Extortion at Indonesia's Biggest EDM Event
4
KPK Raids Bank Indonesia's Office in Corruption Probe Over Misused CSR Funds
5
"Matur Nuwun": Mary Jane Veloso Thanks Indonesia Before Returning to Manila
COPYRIGHT © 2024 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED