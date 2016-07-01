BRI Assures Customers' Data and Funds Are Safe Following Alleged Bashe Ransomware Attack

Jakarta. Bank Rakyat Indonesia (BRI), the country’s largest state-run bank by assets, assured customers that their data and funds remain secure and that normal transactions continue uninterrupted, following rumors of a ransomware attack circulating on social media.

In a statement released Wednesday evening through BRI's official Instagram account, Arga M. Nugraha, Director of Digital and IT at BRI, confirmed that the bank’s systems were fully operational.

"We confirm that both customer data and funds are secure. All BRI banking systems are functioning normally, and our transaction services are operating smoothly," Arga said in the statement.

He further assured customers that they could continue using BRI's full range of banking services, including digital banking platforms such as BRImo, QLola, ATMs, CRMs, and other BRI services, with full data security.

Advertisement

The bank said that its information security systems comply with international standards and are regularly updated to address emerging threats.

"Proactive measures are in place to ensure that customer information remains protected," Arga added.

The statement comes after rumors spread on social media on Wednesday evening about a potential data breach at BRI.

The alleged attack is believed to be linked to Bashe Ransomware. This group is believed to have connections to the notorious LockBit group, which breached Indonesia's National Data Center in June.

Bashe Ransomware primarily targets high-value sectors, including technology, business services, manufacturing, finance, transportation, and healthcare. Its attacks span across multiple regions, including North America and Europe.

Typically, Bashe Ransomware spreads through phishing emails containing malware. Once a victim opens the email, the malware spreads quickly throughout the network, encrypting data. Victims are then instructed to pay a ransom to regain access to their files.

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: