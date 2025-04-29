Chinese Carmaker BAIC Blames “BEIJING” Emblem for Poor Sales in Indonesia

Jakarta. Chinese car manufacturer BAIC revealed that it only sold seven units of its BAIC X55 II SUV in Indonesia throughout 2024, not due to pricing or quality, but because of its emblem.

According to Dhani Yahya, chief operating officer of JIO Distribusi Indonesia, the local distributor for BAIC, the X55 II boasts modern design, advanced technology, and a powerful engine. However, Indonesian consumers were put off by the word "BEIJING" emblazoned on the vehicle.

“The BAIC X55 II carried the BEIJING emblem, and many customers felt it didn’t suit them,” Dhani said during the launch of the car’s refreshed model on Tuesday. “Imagine if a car had ‘Jakarta’ on it; it might feel odd to some people,” he added.

The “BEIJING” emblem represents the car’s parent company, Beijing Automotive Industry Holding Co., and is standard across BAIC’s international models. Yet, consumer surveys conducted in Indonesia showed the branding was a major turnoff.

Responding to local sentiment, JIO Distribusi Indonesia requested BAIC headquarters in China to change the badge. The request was approved, and the car now features the “BAIC” emblem instead.

Alongside the badge change, BAIC launched a new version of the X55 II in two trims, Prime and Lite, priced between Rp 380 million ($22,676) and Rp 429 million. The new variants are designed to better cater to Indonesian preferences, both in aesthetics and pricing.

With these adjustments, Dhani is confident for a turnaround in sales performance. “We’re targeting 50 units per month, or a total of 500 units by the end of 2025,” he concluded.

