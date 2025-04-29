Chinese Carmaker BAIC Blames “BEIJING” Emblem for Poor Sales in Indonesia

Wahyu Sahala Tua
April 29, 2025 | 6:59 pm
SHARE
Sales promotion girls posing for BAIC X55 II at the Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show 2024 (GIIAS). Chinese automaker BAIC is showcasing the BAIC X55 II and BAIC BJ40 Plus at GIIAS 2024, held at ICE BSD, Tangerang, Banten from July 18-28, 2024. (Handout/Jio Distribusi Indonesia)
Sales promotion girls posing for BAIC X55 II at the Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show 2024 (GIIAS). Chinese automaker BAIC is showcasing the BAIC X55 II and BAIC BJ40 Plus at GIIAS 2024, held at ICE BSD, Tangerang, Banten from July 18-28, 2024. (Handout/Jio Distribusi Indonesia)

Jakarta. Chinese car manufacturer BAIC revealed that it only sold seven units of its BAIC X55 II SUV in Indonesia throughout 2024, not due to pricing or quality, but because of its emblem.

According to Dhani Yahya, chief operating officer of JIO Distribusi Indonesia, the local distributor for BAIC, the X55 II boasts modern design, advanced technology, and a powerful engine. However, Indonesian consumers were put off by the word "BEIJING" emblazoned on the vehicle.

“The BAIC X55 II carried the BEIJING emblem, and many customers felt it didn’t suit them,” Dhani said during the launch of the car’s refreshed model on Tuesday. “Imagine if a car had ‘Jakarta’ on it; it might feel odd to some people,” he added.

Read More:
BAIC BJ80, G-Class Lookalike, Set to Debut in Indonesia
Advertisement

The “BEIJING” emblem represents the car’s parent company, Beijing Automotive Industry Holding Co., and is standard across BAIC’s international models. Yet, consumer surveys conducted in Indonesia showed the branding was a major turnoff.

Responding to local sentiment, JIO Distribusi Indonesia requested BAIC headquarters in China to change the badge. The request was approved, and the car now features the “BAIC” emblem instead.

Alongside the badge change, BAIC launched a new version of the X55 II in two trims, Prime and Lite, priced between Rp 380 million ($22,676) and Rp 429 million. The new variants are designed to better cater to Indonesian preferences, both in aesthetics and pricing.

With these adjustments, Dhani is confident for a turnaround in sales performance. “We’re targeting 50 units per month, or a total of 500 units by the end of 2025,” he concluded.

Tags:
#Automotive
Keywords:
SHARE

Related Articles

Chinese Carmaker BAIC Blames “BEIJING” Emblem for Poor Sales in Indonesia
Tech 4 hours ago

Chinese Carmaker BAIC Blames “BEIJING” Emblem for Poor Sales in Indonesia

 BAIC sold just 7 X55 II SUVs in Indonesia in 2024, blaming the "Beijing" emblem. It now rebrands the model with hopes of selling 500 units.

The Latest

West Java Governor Offers $30 Incentive for Vasectomy to Curb Poverty
News 2 hours ago

West Java Governor Offers $30 Incentive for Vasectomy to Curb Poverty

 W. Java Governor Dedi Mulyadi offers a $30 incentive for men in poor families to undergo vasectomy as part of a new birth control initiative
Wuling Eyes Indonesia’s EV Logistics Market with New Commercial Vehicle
Tech 2 hours ago

Wuling Eyes Indonesia’s EV Logistics Market with New Commercial Vehicle

 Wuling launches its first locally assembled commercial EV in Indonesia at PEVS 2025.
Japan, Philippines Launch Defense Pact Talks to Counter China’s Aggression
News 2 hours ago

Japan, Philippines Launch Defense Pact Talks to Counter China’s Aggression

 Japan and the Philippines begin talks on two defense pacts, signaling deeper security ties in response to China’s growing assertiveness.
Chinese Carmaker BAIC Blames “BEIJING” Emblem for Poor Sales in Indonesia
Tech 4 hours ago

Chinese Carmaker BAIC Blames “BEIJING” Emblem for Poor Sales in Indonesia

 BAIC sold just 7 X55 II SUVs in Indonesia in 2024, blaming the "Beijing" emblem. It now rebrands the model with hopes of selling 500 units.
GoTo Turns Profitable in Q1 2025 as Fintech and On-Demand Units Surge
Business 4 hours ago

GoTo Turns Profitable in Q1 2025 as Fintech and On-Demand Units Surge

 GoTo posts Rp393 billion adjusted EBITDA profit in Q1 2025, fueled by fintech and on-demand growth; shares rise 3.88% to Rp85.
News Index

Most Popular

Trump Chickened Out
1
Trump Chickened Out
2
PDI-P Councilor Dies While Delivering Speech at Party Gathering
3
9 People Killed When Vehicle Plows into Filipino Street Festival Crowd in Vancouver
4
Prabowo Sees Danantara Amassing $1 Trillion in Assets
5
Korean Firms Commit $1.7 Billion in New Investments Following Meeting with Prabowo
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED