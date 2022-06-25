Companies Struggle to Find Qualified Cybersecurity Talents: Survey

Jakarta. Ramping up cybersecurity becomes a must for businesses as they move into the cloud and embrace automation technology, but a recent survey showed that companies struggle to hire the right people to keep them safe from cyberattacks.

Cybersecurity firm Fortinet recently announced findings from its survey on the cybersecurity skill gap in Southeast Asia and Hong Kong.

According to the Fortinet survey, 71 percent of organizations admit to having trouble recruiting qualified cybersecurity professionals. Some 63 percent agree that the lack of such experts can lead to poor cybersecurity within the organization.

Fortinet polled more than 110 IT and cybersecurity decision-makers from Indonesia, Singapore, Thailand, Hong Kong, Philippines, and Malaysia. Respondents all came from a wide range of industries, including technology (36 percent), manufacturing (17 percent), and professional services (11 percent).

Edwin Lim, the country director at Fortinet Indonesia, said the gap was less about the shortage of people, but more about having the relevant skills. It is impossible for university graduates to implement outdated concepts from the 90s or early 2000s in today’s world. It is also only in recent years that more universities began offering cybersecurity programs.

"Digital transformation should be coupled with workforce transformation," Edwin told a press briefing in Jakarta earlier this week.

The conference revealed how organizations are now looking for people with certified skills. But once these companies do get those qualified cybersecurity professionals, they struggle retaining their employees.

Rashish Pandey, the vice president of marketing and communications Asia at Fortinet, shared ways organizations could do to retain their workers.

“Equip the cybersecurity professionals with the right toolset. Keep on training them. Also give them the right visibility and career path within the organization. So they will stay for longer and be more productive along the way,” Rashish said.

"We need to keep on training the [cybersecurity talents]. Cybersecurity is not a profession that you learn once then apply [what you have learnt] for the next ten years," he added.