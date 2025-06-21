Cybersecurity Alert: 16 Billion Account Logins Leaked from Multiple Breaches

New York. Billions of login credentials have been leaked and compiled into datasets available online, giving criminals "unprecedented access" to accounts people use daily, according to researchers at cybersecurity outlet Cybernews.

In a report published this week, Cybernews revealed it had recently uncovered 30 exposed datasets containing a total of 16 billion compromised credentials. These include user passwords for major platforms such as Google, Facebook, and Apple.

Sixteen billion is roughly twice the current global population, suggesting that many consumers had credentials for multiple accounts leaked. While the dataset likely includes duplicates, Cybernews said it is "impossible to tell how many people or accounts were actually exposed.

The leaked credentials do not originate from a single data breach. Instead, the data appears to have been stolen through multiple incidents over time, then compiled and briefly made public, at which point Cybernews researchers discovered it.

Cybernews identified infostealers as the likely cause. Infostealers are malicious software programs that infiltrate a device or system to extract sensitive information.

Many questions remain, including who currently holds the compromised data. However, as data breaches grow increasingly common, cybersecurity experts continue to stress the importance of practicing good "cyber hygiene."

If you’re concerned your information may have been exposed, the first step is to change your password and avoid using the same credentials across multiple sites. If managing numerous passwords is difficult, consider using a password manager or passkey. Adding multifactor authentication is also recommended, providing an additional layer of security through your phone, email, or a USB authenticator key.

