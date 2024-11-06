Deepfake Fraud On The Rise: Police Arrest Three Scammers Using Governors' Videos

Surabaya. East Java Police's Cyber Crime Unit has uncovered a deepfake fraud scheme involving the manipulation of videos featuring three governors from Java Island to promote fake motorcycle sales on social media.

Authorities arrested three suspects identified by their initials as HMP, 32; UP, 24; and AH, 34, all residents of Pangandaran Regency, West Java. The suspects used artificial intelligence (AI) technology to alter video footage of East Java Governor Khofifah Indar Parawansa, Central Java Governor Ahmad Lutfie, and West Java Governor Dedi Mulyadi.

The perpetrators manipulated the officials' facial expressions, voices, and speech patterns to create convincing videos offering motorcycles for just Rp 500,000 ($30) without cash on delivery or paperwork, purportedly as part of a special government program. These deepfake videos were circulated widely on TikTok to lure unsuspecting buyers.

"The suspects edited the video of East Java Governor Khofifah Indar Parawansa using AI technology, changing the narrative to a cheap motorcycle offer supposedly from the governor for East Java residents," East Java Police Chief Inspector Nanang Avianto said during a press conference on Monday.

The investigation revealed that the syndicate had been operating for the past five months, raking in approximately Rp 86 million from the scam. Each suspect played a specific role: HMP created TikTok accounts and edited videos, UP provided bank accounts and uploaded the manipulated content, while AH managed communications with victims via WhatsApp to facilitate money transfers.

"In this scheme, HMP created the fake TikTok accounts and edited the governors' videos, which UP then uploaded. UP also provided the bank accounts used to collect money. Meanwhile, AH acted as a WhatsApp administrator to deceive victims into transferring funds," Nanang explained.

Police seized evidence, including Rp 43 million in cash, multiple mobile phones, and a laptop. The suspects have been charged under Indonesia’s Electronic Information and Transactions (ITE) Law of 2008, carrying a maximum penalty of 12 years in prison and/or a fine of up to Rp 12 billion ($750,000).

The case in East Java is similar to another deepfake fraud uncovered last week. National Police announced that two suspects, identified as JS and AMA, had been handed over to prosecutors after using AI to impersonate President Prabowo Subianto and other senior officials in a separate online scam. That operation involved fake endorsements promoting a fraudulent aid registration scheme on social media platforms.

