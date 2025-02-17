Downloads of DeepSeek's AI Apps Paused in South Korea over Privacy Concerns

Associated Press
February 17, 2025 | 4:17 pm
SHARE
People watch a TV reporting DeepSeek, a Chinese artificial intelligence startup, during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, Feb. 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
People watch a TV reporting DeepSeek, a Chinese artificial intelligence startup, during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, Feb. 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

Seoul. DeepSeek, a Chinese artificial intelligence startup, has temporarily paused downloads of its chatbot apps in South Korea while it works with local authorities to address privacy concerns, according to South Korean officials on Monday.

South Korea’s Personal Information Protection Commission said DeepSeek’s apps were removed from the local versions of Apple’s App Store and Google Play on Saturday evening and that the company agreed to work with the agency to strengthen privacy protections before relaunching the apps.

The action does not affect users who have already downloaded DeekSeek on their phones or use it on personal computers. Nam Seok, director of the South Korean commission’s investigation division, advised South Korean users of DeepSeek to delete the app from their devices or avoid entering personal information into the tool until the issues are resolved.

Many South Korean government agencies and companies have either blocked DeepSeek from their networks or prohibited employees from using the app for work, amid worries that the AI model was gathering too much sensitive information.

Advertisement

The South Korean privacy commission, which began reviewing DeepSeek’s services last month, found that the company lacked transparency about third-party data transfers and potentially collected excessive personal information, Nam said.

Nam said the commission did not have an estimate on the number of DeepSeek users in South Korea. A recent analysis by Wiseapp Retail found that DeepSeek was used by about 1.2 million smartphone users in South Korea during the fourth week of January, emerging as the second-most-popular AI model behind ChatGPT.

Tags:
#Tech
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Indonesia's B40 Biodiesel Mandate Faces Cost Hurdles as FAME Prices Surge
Business 2 hours ago

Indonesia's B40 Biodiesel Mandate Faces Cost Hurdles as FAME Prices Surge

 Indonesia's B40 biodiesel mandate faces challenges as rising FAME prices threaten to undermine projected savings of $9 billion.
Arkora Hydro's Yaentu Power Plant Aims to Produce 62.5 GWh Anually
Special Updates 2 hours ago

Arkora Hydro's Yaentu Power Plant Aims to Produce 62.5 GWh Anually

 Yaentu hydropower plant project under PT Arkora Hydro Tbk (ARKO) has been declared operational with a Commercial Operation Date (COD).
Indonesia's Overseas Debt Stands at $424.8 Billion
Business 2 hours ago

Indonesia's Overseas Debt Stands at $424.8 Billion

 The foreign debt-to-GDP ratio fell to 30.4 percent from 31.1 percent in the third quarter of 2024.
Indonesia Steps Up Fishery Export Diplomacy with EU
Special Updates 3 hours ago

Indonesia Steps Up Fishery Export Diplomacy with EU

 Indonesia hopes to have greater market access to EU for its fishery products.
AI in Government Ads? Minister Calls It a ‘Creative Choice’
Tech 3 hours ago

AI in Government Ads? Minister Calls It a ‘Creative Choice’

 Deputy Minister Nezar Patria defends using AI in a government ad promoting Prabowo's free meal program despite public criticism.
News Index

Most Popular

Zelensky Rejects Trump’s Minerals Proposal that Offers Almost Nothing in Return
1
Zelensky Rejects Trump’s Minerals Proposal that Offers Almost Nothing in Return
2
Prabowo Eyes $44 Billion Budget Cuts by 2025 to Fund Danantara, Free Meals Program
3
Danantara to Invest $20 Billion in 35 ‘Strategic Projects’
4
Finland Urges Europe to Rearm Ukraine and Put Maximum Pressure on Russia
5
Green Day vs. Linkin Park: Back-to-Back Jakarta Shows, Which Side Are You On?
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED